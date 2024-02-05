(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Emirates Group - Digital transformation strategies 2023" company profile has been added to

This report provides insight into Emirates' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

The Emirates Group (Emirates Group) provides domestic, regional, and international air transportation services. The company's other operations include wholesale and retail of consumer goods, food and beverage sales and hotel operations. Emirates Group offers its services under the brands of Emirates and dnata. Emirates offers commercial air transportation services, and dnata is a provider of integrated airport services including cargo and ground handling, catering and travel services.

Launched in July 2023, Innovation Majlis acts as a platform to foster advanced research and development, exchange of cutting-edge ideas, and will showcase latest innovations around robotics, hyper-reality, holograms, 3D printers and other advanced technologies. It serves as a social space to co-create proof-of-concepts that benefits customers, communities, and aviation industry.

In March 2023, The Emirates Group hosted its inaugural edition of ForsaTEK, an annual event and a platform that creates new opportunities, brings together two start-up programmes, Intelak and Aviation X Lab, and collaborates with tech and industry partners, start-ups, and key players in the ecosystem. The event is envisioned as a platform to showcase future of travel through entrepreneurship and innovation, fostering collaboration, encouraging incubator communities, and driving thought-provoking ideas.

Emirates Group is embracing data at the core of its business operations and leveraging it using smart technologies to make well informed data-led decisions. To achieve these objectives, Emirates has been exploring new technologies and ideas from big data and predictive analytics to artificial intelligence and machine learning. It has been considering AIOps to build automation into its processes and enable early detection of issues and timely remediation to save time and improve service quality.

Emirates introduced web virtual reality technology on its digital platform. Its 3D seat models, created in partnership with Renacen, provides an immersive 3D 360-degree view of the interior of Emirates A380 and Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft, allowing customers to select seats of their choice, and preview the cabin, as well as onboard products. This immersive hands-free experience allows users to navigate cabins and seats by using VR headsets like Google Cardboard. Emirates enhanced its smart contactless services for its passengers by introducing the biometrics technology and touchless check-in kiosks at Dubai International airport. The touchless and self-check-in kiosks allow passengers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. These kiosks even allow passengers to pay for extra baggage.

Gain insights into Emirates' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisition strategies.

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Acquisitions

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Predapp

Sabre

AWS

INFINITI

IBM

Uplift

SAP

Topcon Positioning

Accuity

Loyyal

Renacen

CarTrawler Huawei

