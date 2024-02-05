Cox Automotive Presents 19Th Barbara Cox Woman Of The Year Award And $10,000 Barbara Cox Scholarship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Tina Miller, senior vice president and chief financial officer, at Lithia and Driveway is recognized as a business and philanthropic leader.

Miller is a 20-year veteran of the industry and is a leader at one of the largest global automotive retailers in North America and the United Kingdom. Northwood University student Haiden Wilburn receives a $10,000 Barbara Cox scholarship.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award to Tina Miller, senior vice president and chief financial officer, at

Lithia and Driveway, headquartered in Medford, Ore. one of the largest global automotive retailers with more than 300 locations across North America and the United Kingdom.

Cox Automotive CEO Steve Rowley (middle) presents Northwood University student Hayden Wilburn (left) the $10,000 Barbara Cox Scholarship Award and Tina Miller (right), senior vice president and chief financial officer at Lithia and Driveway, the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award.

Cox Automotive CEO Steve Rowley (middle) presents Tina Miller (right), senior vice president and chief financial officer at Lithia and Driveway, the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award.

Cox Automotive CEO Steve Rowley (middle) presents Northwood University student Hayden Wilburn (left) the $10,000 Barbara Cox Scholarship Award.

Named after Barbara Cox, the late co-owner of Cox Enterprises and daughter of the company's founder, this honor is awarded to women who demonstrate business leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry.

Named after Barbara Cox, the late co-owner of Cox Enterprises and daughter of the company's founder, this honor is awarded to women who demonstrate business leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry. The winner was announced by Cox Automotive President Steve

Rowley at the annual Northwood University Dealer Education Awards Breakfast held during the NADA Show in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3.

"Through this award, we are reiterating our dedication to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity in the automotive industry," stated

Rowley. "We are recognizing one of our clients who embodies the qualities and achievements of the late Barbara Cox. Barbara was a resolute, skilled, and determined woman who cared deeply about her community, business, and people. It is my privilege to honor Tina Miller as the 2024 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year."

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized by Cox Automotive for Woman of the Year and to be part of the community of amazing women who have received this award before me," said Miller. "Supporting diversity within the automotive industry is essential as we continue to evolve the customer experience to match the uniqueness of each individual. I'm thankful for strong partners like Cox Automotive and to be part of a team who shares similar values and aspirations."

In her nearly 20 years with the organization, she has driven significant growth and aligned external financing to fuel an industry-leading acquisition strategy. Under her tenure, company performance has thrived, resulting in robust revenue growth and impressive stock appreciation from 2019 to 2023.

Lithia Motors is one of the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500, ranking No. 158 in 2022. Miller's strategic leadership also embodies strong communications with high-integrity relationships with the board, senior leaders, investors, financial analysts, bankers, and the media.

Miller is passionate about giving back to her community. She has volunteered her time as a long-serving board member with a local nonprofit, the Arc of Jackson County, which aims to integrate people with disabilities into the living fabric of their communities. Additionally, she is a trustee for

St. Mary's School

in Medford, Ore., and an active member of the

International Women's Forum. Miller is also an experienced speaker and panelist for conferences and podcasts.

Northwood University Student Receives $10,000 2023-2024 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship

In addition to presenting the award to Miller, Cox Automotive will present on behalf of the honoree the 2023-2024 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship of $10,000 to

Haiden Wilburn, a Northwood University sophomore from Muskegon, Mich. Wilburn is studying automotive aftermarket management and is a member of the student aftermarket organization, which promotes opportunities available in the automotive programs thru social media and marketing. She is recognized as a leader both in the classroom and for her role as a captain for the Northwood University student run auto show.

Learn more about the 2024 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award recipient:



About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers,

auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®,

Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®,

NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit

coxautoinc

or connect via @CoxAutomotive

on

X,

CoxAutoInc

on Facebook or

Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.



SOURCE Cox Automotive