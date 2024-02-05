(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cell Culture Media Market was valued USD 3.3 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cell Culture Media Market” , by Type (Serum-free Media {HEK293 Media, Insect Media, Hybridoma Media, CHO Media, Others}, Specialty Media {T Cell & Immunotherapy Media, MDCK Media, Vero Media, Others}, Stem Cell Media {hPSC Media, MSC Media, Others}, Classical Media, Others), Form (Liquid Media, Semi-solid, and Solid Media), Application (Health and Disease, Drug Development and Drug Testing, Virology and Vaccine Production, Tissue Regeneration and Transplantation, Genetic Engineering, and Gene Therapy, Monoclonal antibodies, Cancer Research, Other), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cell Culture Media Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 3.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 5.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Type , Application , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Becton Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Caisson Laboratories Inc. Cell Culture Technologies LLC Corning

Market Overview

The global cell culture media market occupies an essential role in the healthcare industry. The cell culture media market is an important element in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, serving a key role in producing therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biopharmaceutical products. Essentially, cell culture media is a mix of nutrients and growth factors that create an optimal environment for cells to grow and be maintained in a lab. The market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, a rise in cell-based therapies, and a growing need for advanced cell culture techniques in drug discovery. Driven by factors like the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and increased research and development, the cell culture media market is growing. This growth is further driven by a focus on personalized medicine, regenerative therapies, and the introduction of innovative technologies like 3D cell culture and perfusion systems. While North America and Europe have traditionally dominated the market, the globalization of the biopharmaceutical industry and investments in healthcare infrastructure are shifting the growth dynamics to Asia-Pacific and Latin America. In essence, the cell culture media market is dynamic, shaped by technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a growing importance on improving bioprocessing efficiency.

Major Vendors in the Global Cell Culture Media Market:



Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Cell Culture Technologies LLC

Corning

Cytiva

FORTUNE Media IP

FUJIFILM

Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

PL BioScience GmbH

Pricella Biotchnology Co., Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The Expansion Of The Biopharmaceutical Sector

One of the primary drivers for the global cell culture media market is the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector. The expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector has been an essential driver for the growing Cell Culture Media Market. The rising demand for biopharmaceutical products demands the parallel development of cell culture media to support the efficient production of biologics. The biopharmaceutical industry, encompassing domains such as vaccine development, monoclonal antibody production, and gene therapy, relies extensively on cell culture technologies for cultivating cells in therapeutic contexts. This heightened biopharmaceutical activity has generated a corresponding need for advanced and specialized cell culture media formulations capable of sustaining optimal cell growth and productivity in vitro. Consequently, the market is undergoing a prominent shift towards more advanced and personalized media formulations, specifically designed for distinct cell lines and applications. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies further amplifies the demand for innovative cell culture media formulations, offering a beneficial landscape for market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



A Heightened Focus On Regenerative Therapies

Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases Increasing Healthcare Investments

Opportunities:



Growing Research And Development Activities In The Biopharmaceutical

Rising Demand For Personalized Medicine

Increasing Advancements In Cell-Based Therapies Continuous Advancements In Technologies Such As 3D Cell Culture

Increasing Advancements In Cell-Based Therapies

The cell culture media market is presented with substantial opportunities due to the increasing advancements in cell-based therapies. The domain of cell-based therapies, spanning stem cell therapies and immunotherapies, has witnessed remarkable advances in recent years. These therapies, demonstrating significant potential in treating diverse ailments such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and degenerative conditions, are transitioning from experimental to clinical applications. In this context, the imperative for advanced and specialized cell culture media becomes dominant, as personalized formulations play a critical role in maintaining the viability, functionality, and safety of therapeutic cells during the manufacturing process. The opportunity for cell culture media providers lies in the development of advanced formulations adept at supporting the unique requisites of diverse cell-based therapies, ensuring consistent and high-quality production. The convergence of cell-based therapies and sophisticated cell culture media gives a promising avenue for market participants to contribute to the advancement of regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare.

North America dominates the market for Cell Culture Media Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global cell culture media market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The cell culture media market has grown significantly, due to the strong biopharmaceutical industry and extensive research and development efforts. Major pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research centers in the region drive the demand for advanced cell culture media formulations. Additionally, supportive regulations and a solid healthcare infrastructure contribute to the market's expansion. The focus on personalized medicine and ongoing technological innovations, such as 3D cell culture and perfusion systems, further boost the need for specialized cell culture media.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the cell culture media market. The cell culture media market is on the rise due to the global reach of the biopharmaceutical industry and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure. The region has become a central hub for collaborative research and outsourcing, creating a favorable environment for the cell culture media market. Growing biopharmaceutical activities, especially in countries like China and India, play a crucial role in market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the heightened importance of regenerative therapies in Asia-Pacific contribute to the demand for advanced cell culture media, positioning the region as a key player in the global market.

The Serum-free Media Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global cell culture media market, the type segment comprises various categories such as Serum-free Media, Specialty Media, Vero Media, Stem Cell Media, Classical Media, and Others. The Serum-free Media segment within the cell culture media market is a key component, marking a significant departure from traditional cell culture practices. This segment has gained prominence due to the numerous advantages it offers over media formulations containing animal-derived serum. Serum-free media eliminates the associated risks, such as variability, contamination, and the potential transmission of adventitious agents. The heightened demand for controlled and reproducible cell culture conditions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing has propelled the widespread adoption of serum-free media. These formulations provide a well-defined environment, ensuring greater consistency in cell culture performance and downstream processes. Serum-free media are versatile, catering to the diverse requirements of various cell types, including mammalian and insect cells, thereby supporting applications from vaccine production to cell-based therapies. With the continuous expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, the Serum-free Media segment is poised for substantial growth.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:



By Type



Serum-free Media





HEK293 Media





Insect Media





Hybridoma Media





CHO Media



Others



Specialty Media





T Cell & Immunotherapy Media





MDCK Media





Vero Media



Others



Stem Cell Media





hPSC Media





MSC Media



Others



Classical Media

Others

By Form



Liquid Media



Semi-solid

Solid Media

By Application



Health and Disease



Drug Development and Drug Testing



Virology and Vaccine Production



Tissue Regeneration and Transplantation



Genetic Engineering and Gene Therapy



Monoclonal antibodies



Cancer Research

Others

End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories



Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

