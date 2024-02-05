Natural Language Processing Market Size Worth $ 65.38 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 19.49% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Natural Language Processing industry is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for AI applications. The expansion of the market is driven by data-driven decision-making, the requirement for sentiment analysis, and improvements in deep learning. The increasing utilisation of NLP in healthcare, finance, and customer service is fueling the growth of the market. Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural Language Processing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.49% from 2022 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 13.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65.38 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “Natural Language Processing Market” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2030 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2020 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Incorporation, Dolbey Systems Inc., Google, Netbase Solutions, SAS Instituite, Inc., Verint System, and 3M Company. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Deployment Model, By Application, By Vertical, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Natural Language Processing Market Overview:

Growing Demand for AI Applications in Natural Language Processing Market :

The growing need for AI-powered applications is a key factor influencing the direction of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market. Organisations in several industries are acknowledging the significant impact of NLP in improving automation, efficiency, and decision-making processes. The increasing demand acts as a fuel for the continuous growth of the market, as organisations aim to utilise NLP technology to gain a competitive advantage.

Data-Driven Decision-Making Propels Natural Language Processing Market :

The NLP market is significantly influenced by the increasing focus on decision-making based on data. With the increasing accumulation of data by businesses, the importance of efficient analysis and interpretation becomes crucial. Natural Language Processing (NLP) plays a crucial role in extracting meaningful insights from big information, enabling organisations to make well-informed decisions quickly. This trend highlights the crucial significance of NLP in the development of contemporary corporate strategies.

Surge in Sentiment Analysis Needs Drives Natural Language Processing Market :

The increasing need for sentiment analysis is a major factor propelling the expansion of the Natural Language Processing Market. An essential task for businesses is to analyse and comprehend user attitudes from written information, as this allows them to assess public opinion, improve consumer satisfaction, and adjust their strategy accordingly. Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, by virtue of their capacity to interpret emotions, make a significant contribution to fulfilling these ever-changing market requirements.

Advancements in Deep Learning Enhance Natural Language Processing Market :

The continuous progress in deep learning and neural networks has a substantial influence on the capabilities of Natural Language Processing. These advancements in technology allow NLP systems to better understand the subtleties, context, and meaning of language. With the ongoing development of the industry, the improved functionalities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) are playing a significant role in its increased acceptance across many industries, hence strengthening its position in the market.

Expanding Applications Across Sectors Drive Natural Language Processing Market :

The Natural Language Processing Market is witnessing substantial expansion as a result of its increasing utilisation in critical industries. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is demonstrating its transformative impact in healthcare, finance, and customer service by optimising procedures, enhancing communication, and enhancing overall productivity. The market's development into other industries highlights the versatility of NLP and its potential to revolutionise several elements of corporate operations.

To Purchase A Comprehensive Report Analysis:

Natural Language Processing Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Incorporation, Dolbey Systems Inc., Google, Netbase Solutions, SAS Instituite, Inc., Verint System, and 3M Company , and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Key Developments:



In November 2021, IBM had announced new natural language processing (NLP) enhancements planned for IBM Watson Discovery, and designed to help business users in industries such as financial services, insurance and legal services enhance customer care and accelerate business processes by uncovering insights and synthesizing information from complex documents. In May 2021, Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) was recognized in the natural language processing (NLP) product category, as Verint was amongst the winners of Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards.

To get market data, insights, and a comprehensive Global Natural Language Processing Market analysis, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Natural Language Processing Market into Type, Deployment Model, Application, Vertical, And Geography.



Natural Language Processing Market, by Type



Statistical NLP



Rule Based NLP

Hybrid NLP

Natural Language Processing Market, by Deployment Mode



Private Cloud



Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Natural Language Processing Market, by Application



Information Extraction



Machine Translation



Question Answering



Report Generation

Others

Natural Language Processing Market, by Vertical



Healthcare



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail and Consumer Goods



Research and Education



High tech and Electronics



Manufacturing



Media and Entertainment

Others

Natural Language Processing Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Size By Component (Solution, Services), By NLP Types (Rule-based natural language processing, Statistical natural language processing), By Application (Interactive voice response (IVR), Pattern & image recognition, Auto coding), By Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), By End-User (Physicians, Researchers, Patients), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Intelligent Document Processing Market Size By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR)), By End-User (BFSI, Government And Public Sector), By Geography, And Forecast

Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Size By Technology (Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology), By Modality (CT Scans, MRI), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Conversational AI Market Size By Technology (Deep Learning, Automated Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Telecom), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Supply Chain AI Companies : Harbinger of just-in-time framework

Visualize Natural Language Processing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® APAC:- + 61 485 860 968 US: +1 (650)-781-4080 EU:- + 44 788 886 6344 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®