Glambeaute Redefines Beauty In 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 25 January, 2024 – This year, beauty meets savings at GlamBeaute- your go to destination for all things beauty. Making waves in the beauty world, the brand is bringing forth a new line of perfumes- Miraya, alongside their New Year, New Savings approach.



Expect a continuous abundance of offers on the website- as they bring to you the finest range of brands including:



1. Dr Teal's: ○ Founded in 2003 in Texas, USA, Dr Teal's combines pure Epsom salt with natural essential oils for rejuvenation, mind tranquility, and increased vitality. Dr. Teal is a celebrity loved brand, Busy Phillips is a loyal customer.



2. HASK: Hair and Skin Kindness: ○ HASK revolutionizes hair care with luxurious fragrances and globally sourced high-quality ingredients. It is Hollywood's favorite, HASK's Exotic Oils collections offer cruelty-free, problem-solving solutions for all hair types, making it a backstage essential in more films and TV shows than any other brand.



3. Flormar: ○ Born in the vibrant fashion capital Milan in the late 1950s, Flormar flourished in Trkiye, combining 70 years of makeup expertise with a commitment to adapting rapidly to trends. Flormar is committed to using clean ingredients in products and recycled materials in packaging in line with its“Stay Colorful Move Clean” sustainability vision.

4. Milani: ○ Milani Cosmetics, a global beauty powerhouse, has been meeting the diverse beauty needs of women worldwide for over 25 years. Renowned for trendsetting colors and styles, Milani is constantly innovating and setting superior standards in the beauty industry. The company's Baked Blush is baked on Italian terracotta tiles from Sicily

5. Xcluzive: ○ Launched in 2005, Xcluzive democratizes quality grooming with a vibrant range of high-quality accessories and grooming tools. Dedicated to accessibility, each accessory is meticulously crafted using premium materials, ensuring durability, quality, and style, making grooming a luxurious yet affordable experience for all.



6. Miraya: ○ Launched in 2023, Miraya Perfumes takes you on a sensorial journey with 14 meticulously crafted scents capturing the essence of individuality. With a range encompassing Floral, Fruity, Musky, Sandalwood, and Oud, Miraya transcends the ordinary, offering a harmonious blend that elevates the olfactory experience.



Some of Revna Adnani, our founder's favorites include the

1. Dr Teal's Sleep Spray - Melatonin & Essential Oils 177 ML: A sleep-inducing spray for a restful night. 1. Miraya Fruity Nutty Fragrance for Women EDP - 100 ml: A feminine and gentle scent with notes of iris, patchouli, spun sugar, and warm vanilla. 2. Hask Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary - 5 In 1 Leave-In Spray 175 ML: A multi-benefit leave-in spray for healthy hair and scalp. She says it leaves her hair feeling silky smooth and nourished.





Customers can purchase these fabulous products online at GlamBeaute, Amazon, and Noon, as well as in Exquisite and GlamBeaute Offline stores. Delve into the world of beauty and avail this exclusive offer now.



