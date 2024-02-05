Knus Gets Funding Boost To Help Those In Need Of Mental Health Support

(MENAFN- Pressat) knus, a mental health peer support non-profit, has been awarded a grant of £4,620.72 through the Hatch Fund, supported by UBS, Hatch Enterprise, and Groundwork.

The Hatch Fund was launched last year by Hatch Enterprise as a means to invest in underrepresented founders across the UK and level the playing field. Groundwork, a charity focused on building stronger communities, administered the grant which was funded by UBS. Over 30 founders were awarded a total of nearly £160,000 through this fund.

Sarah Payne, Head of UBS UK Social Impact and Philanthropy: “UBS is proud to partner with Hatch Enterprise to support impactful founders from underrepresented backgrounds to launch and grow organisations that will transform lives and communities. Weʼre delighted to have supported this group of ambitious UK founders with investments into their impact ventures through the Hatch Fund and congratulate them on everything they have already achieved. We look forward to seeing how our support will boost the positive impact they are having and wish them every success as they continue to grow and scale.”

Mellissa Morgan, Co-Head of Programmes at Hatch Enterprise said: “At Hatch itʼs our mission to build a better world through entrepreneurship by supporting underrepresented founders across the UK. We know that funding is oen one of the key challenges for early-stage founders, and this is even more evident in the current climate.

“Weʼre really pleased that our partnership with UBS and Groundwork has allowed us to offer grant funding to these amazing businesses, giving them the opportunity to grow the reach and impact they are able to have in their sectors and communities.

“Weʼre constantly impressed by the innovation and the passion of the founders who come onto Hatch programmes, and look forward to seeing all that the grant recipients achieve as a result of this extra support.”

Graham Duxbury, Chief Executive of Groundwork UK said: “Empowering communities to improve their prospects and have more say over how things get done in their local area is at the heart of what we do at Groundwork. As we support communities through an enduring cost of living crisis and seek to green our economy, a programme to help more people from more diverse backgrounds develop enterprises canʼt come at a better time.

“Weʼre pleased to be able to work alongside Hatch Enterprise to help grow the social and circular economy, helping people strengthen their communities and protect the environment.”

knus, a 100% volunteer driven non-profit, created with a focus on making mental health peer support, free and accessible for all aged over 18 and living in the UK. The NHS currently estimates that patients need to wait up to 12 weeks to be seen by a mental health team for triage. In some areas of the country this wait can grow by up to 9+ months. Whilst the wait for triage is lengthy, access to peer support can take much longer and often is only accessible after clinical intervention. knus provides free mental health peer support through innovative technologies such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, SMS, telephone, video and soon an all-in-one app. The chat service is supported by accredited courses in Overcoming Anxiety, meditations, sleep stories and workshops.

Hatch is a national charity that supports underrepresented entrepreneurs from across the UK to imagine, launch, and grow businesses that are sustainable, successful, and have a positive and lasting impact on their communities. Weʼre committed to building a fairer society by helping develop entrepreneursʼ skills, knowledge, and confidence through our unique programmes designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, and our sustainable, compassionate financial support offering. We're a charity with a strong business mindset. Since 2014, weʼve supported more than 7,800 UK entrepreneurs to flourish, building a vibrant network of partners, funders, and investors who share our vision in the process.

Groundwork is a charity working locally and nationally to transform lives in the UKʼs most disadvantaged communities. Weʼre passionate about creating a future where every neighbourhood is vibrant and green, every community is strong and able to shape its own destiny, and no one is held back by their background or circumstances. We help people gain confidence and skills, get into training and work, protect and improve green spaces, lead more active lives and overcome significant challenges such as poverty, isolation, low skills and poor health.

