Kiss Football Season Goodbye With Fireball's New Cinnamon Delight Lipstick, The Spiciest Game-Day Accessory Inspired By The World's Hottest Couple

Lips nationwide will be saying are you ready for it? as the #1 shot brand in the U.S. today releases its first-ever custom lipstick, Cinnamon Delight . The exciting new offering will never go out of style and is sure to awaken the dragon in football fans everywhere, just in time for the sport's battle royale.



"This football season has enchanted an army of new fans, inspiring them to turn the heat up at game time in response to a love story the world knows all too well at this point," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball.

"When we introduced Fireball Cinnamon Delight, fans loved that we added a little heat by daring to go where no whisky brand has gone before, so it was a no brainer to make this widely available for the big game."

Cinnamon Delight features Fireball's signature red color, along with its cinnamon flavor and aroma. And some fans will recognize that the name pays homage to a certain tight end and his choice of celebratory beverage from last year's championship parade. A bold addition to game day attire everywhere, Fireball Cinnamon Delight goes on sale today starting at 10AM EST at FireballWhisky for the affectionately easter-eggish price of $13.87.

"Whether you're in the stands or at home on February 11, with Fireball's Cinnamon Delight Lipstick sparks will fly no matter how your team is performing. Because we believe every game day moment should taste like a championship parade ," said

Suich.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon...that's Fireball Whisky. Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit

.



Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

