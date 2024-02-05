Savvymoney Celebrates Momentous Growth And Impact In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading credit score solution celebrates a year of record growth and 260 total new partnership signings

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , a leading provider of personalized financial management tools, celebrates a monumental year of growth and positive impact in 2023. The company achieved several significant milestones highlighting its success in helping financial institutions empower consumers to take control of their financial wellness.

SavvyMoney signed 265 new partnerships this year, nearly 100 of which came in Q4 alone. The company successfully launched 23 new financial institutions using the credit score solution. Additionally, SavvyMoney earned several prestigious awards in 2023, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company ranked

1,403 overall, 89 in the financial services category, and 61 in the San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley area, reflecting its impressive 417% revenue growth over the past three years. SavvyMoney was also named an Inc. Power Partner, highlighting its status as one of the most influential B2B organizations across industries.

"2023 was a phenomenal year for SavvyMoney, filled with milestones that speak to our team's hard work and innovation," said JB Orecchia , CEO of SavvyMoney. "I'm proud of our impact in empowering consumers to take control of their financial lives. As we look ahead, we are committed to enhancing our platform capabilities to help our financial institution partners build a deeper relationship with their customers while driving their business objections to improve financial outcomes for millions more ultimately."

In 2023, SavvyMoney prioritized supporting financial wellness for consumers. To help with this, SavvyMoney launched the Credit Score Action Plan, Credit Goals, and the latest enhancement, Financial Checkup. Financial Check-Up is a new feature that allows consumers to understand their financial goals and where their money is going. Financial Checkup creates a personalized financial health summary comprised of a financial health score, credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and spending ratio to help users better understand their financial landscape and identify the areas for improvement. In addition, Financial Checkup then takes in that information and provides the user with a budget overview and steps they can take to help improve their financial score immediately.

"Financial Checkup puts the power in users' hands to grasp their full financial picture and take control," said David Dowhan , Chief Product Officer at SavvyMoney. "By calculating their financial health score and providing personalized insights, we're empowering consumers to understand where they stand and take tangible steps towards financial freedom."

SavvyMoney is dedicated to customers and its team and is recognized as a 2023 Bay Area Best Place to Work . Most recently, SavvyMoney ranked 31st on the San Francisco Business Times Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area .

To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit .

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 1,260 banks and credit unions nationwide. SavvyMoney's solutions integrate seamlessly with over 40 online banking platforms by combining real-time data with digital personalization tools. SavvyMoney's innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit .

