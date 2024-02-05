Zenith American Solutions Appoints Patrick Horne To EVP, Chief Information Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions, Inc.("Zenith"), the leader in third-party administration services for Taft-Hartley trust funds, is pleased to announce that Patrick Horne has joined Zenith's Executive Leadership Team as the Company's Chief Information Officer.

Patrick Horne, EVP, Chief Information Officer, Zenith American Solutions

Patrick Horne has been an IT professional for over thirty-two years, managing IT operations for publicly traded and privately held companies. He has assisted dozens of companies with designing and executing their IT operational improvement plans, cloud migrations, infrastructure refreshes, regulatory compliance, business automation, and information security programs. For the past fourteen years, Horne has worked in various healthcare industries including senior living, locum tenens emergency medicine physicians, primary care physicians, medical and paramedical examination services, and national pharmacy and PBM services. Prior to joining Zenith American Solutions, Horne served as the Chief Information Officer at Southeast Medical Group based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

As CIO, Horne will lead the Company's technology team as they support its ongoing technology upgrade and cybersecurity compliance initiatives. Horne said, "I am honored to assume the role of Chief Information Officer at such a reputable company. Zenith's longstanding history and widespread respect throughout the Taft-Hartley community make this appointment a source of immense pride for me. I look forward to working with – and serving – the Zenith Executive Leadership Team, our dedicated and talented staff members, and the Unions, funds, and members that depend on us to deliver world-class TPA services." Kim Fiori, Zenith's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Pat brings an abundance of IT expertise to Zenith that seamlessly aligns with our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity and state-of-the-art technology solutions. I am thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

A key initiative and differentiator in the market that will continue under Horne's leadership is the Company's investment in annual System and Organization Controls (SOC) audits, which assess internal controls. The Company has set the bar high, undergoing both a SOC1 and SOC2 audit annually under SSAE 18, Reporting on an Examination of Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to User Entities' Internal Control Over Financial Reporting (AICPA, Attestation Standards, AT-C sec. 320), and the AICPA guide, Service Organizations Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to User Entities' Internal Control over Financial Reporting. The Company's SOC2 Type 2 assessment is performed against the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

The SOC2, Type 2 audit is a comprehensive evaluation of our security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. This certification signifies our dedication to safeguarding your data, ensuring the utmost security and confidentiality.

Zenith's ongoing achievements have been centered around client satisfaction and the effectiveness of our controls. Our annual investment to both audits is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Throughout the annual audit period, our team works collaboratively to ensure every aspect of the process is executed seamlessly. The success of these audits is not possible without the contributions of every team member. We are grateful for their commitment to maintaining and improving our controls. These certifications solidify our status as a trusted partner, dedicated to transparency, security, and operational excellence.

About Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith American Solutions provides innovative technologies, services, systems, and support methodology to Taft-Hartley benefit plans, ensuring Union members and customers get the solutions they need for increasingly complex regulatory changes and technology-driven solutions. Zenith American Solutions is the largest independent third-party administrator in the United States serving Taft-Hartley trust funds and currently operates 35 offices nationwide. For more information visit .

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of third-party administration in the

Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC, a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multiemployer benefit fund market, and Associated Administrators, LLC, a third party administrator also specializing in Taft-Hartley benefit funds.

