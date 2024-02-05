HOME RUN INN CELEBRATES NATIONAL PIZZA DAY BY GIVING AWAY FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR TO THOSE WITH A LEAP YEAR BIRTHDAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National frozen pizza brand pays homage to those with a February 29th birthday with this special offer

(HRI), Chicago's very own thin crust pizza – ranking amongst the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally – today announced a National Pizza Day offer for those with a Leap Year Birthday of February 29th. To mark the holiday, Home Run Inn will give away FREE pizza for a year, to the first 29 leap year babies whose birthday is on February 29.

To redeem the offer, the first 29 customers must present a valid ID showing their birthdate as February 29 to Home Run Inn's Instagram page ( ) by 11:59PM CST on February 29th to receive 12 frozen classic crust pizzas on the house. This offer is valid from February 9 through February 29, 2024.

"This national pizza day, we wanted to do something a little different and celebrate the leap year babies," said Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President, and fourth-generation family member of

Home Run Inn. "While we hope everyone enjoys HRI Pizza this holiday, we are on a quest to find those with a February 29th birthday and give them something a little special."

Home Run Inn premium frozen pizzas come in classic and ultra-thin crusts topped with sausage, cheese, pepperoni and veggie lover varieties and can now be purchased at supermarket chains nationwide. Partially baked for optimal freshness, Home Run Inn's frozen pizzas are made-from-scratch using fresh, high-quality, all-natural, clean ingredients you can pronounce.

In 1923, the original Home Run Inn location opened as a small tavern on Chicago's South Side. Founded by Mary and Vincent Grittani, the tavern received its name one fateful day when a home run baseball from the neighborhood park smashed through one of the tavern's windows. In 1947, after that baseball made history, Mary and her son-in-law, Nick Perrino, crafted its iconic Chicago pizza recipe. Today, Home Run Inn operates

nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area, with its frozen pizzas sold nationwide.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn

is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920s was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in 50 states. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and sold at

Chicago's Midway International

Airport.

Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn

ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area.

For further information, visit .

