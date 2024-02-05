Chilmark Research Forms Elite Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inaugural advisory board to bring diverse expertise, unique perspectives, and comprehensive knowledge of healthcare data technologies to industry-leading healthcare analyst firm

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare IT industry analyst firm Chilmark Research today announced the formation of the company's first-ever Advisory Board. This new committee was established to represent a variety of roles and experiences within the healthcare industry, ensuring diversity in both expertise and personal experiences with the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

Given the growing attention to health equity and the potential for new technologies to identify and address the causes of disparities in care, a diverse advisory board is critical to incorporating outside perspectives that deliver the relevant insights industry leaders need today. By design, this board brings together experts who have dedicated their careers to informatics, patient advocacy, ethnic / gender / socioeconomic equity, new care models, and enterprise innovation strategy.

Jodi Amendola , Founder, Amendola Communications – Healthcare/HIT Marketing and PR guru

Pam Arlotto , Founder, Maestro Strategies - Healthcare transformation and innovation strategist

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, MS , Clinician Executive - Equity-focused physician and patient advocate extraordinaire

John Glaser, PhD , Executive-in-Residence, Harvard Medical School - Digital transformation and health IT guru

Amanda Goltz , Global Team Lead, Health Strategy for Startups and VC, AWS - Healthcare enterprise innovation strategist

Bethany Jones, LCSW - Accomplished LGBTQIA+ and Family Social Worker

Christopher Kunney, FACHDM, CPHIMS, MSMOT , Managing Partner, IOTECH Consulting - Change Maker, IT Strategist, Mentor, and Podcaster

Dr. John Lee, MD , CMIO & ER Physician, Edward-Elmhurst Health - HIT innovator and RWE evangelist

Gabriel Orthous, MBA , Director, Value Based Performance and Analytics, Health Choice Network - VBC Strategist and FQHC Advocate J.D. Whitlock , CIO, Dayton Children's Hospital - Epic insider and health IT thought leader

You can view full biosketches of each advisor on the Chilmark Research website here .

"The healthcare industry is continually evolving. Therefore, it is essential that we explore new approaches to adding value to the market as it matures," notes John Moore III, Managing Partner, Chilmark Research. "Chilmark has always relied on a loose and unofficial cohort of advisors within our network, and this new board formalizes some of these relationships for longer-term involvement in shaping our work. As we look to the future of Chilmark and our research in the health IT vertical, these venerated professionals will be key to identifying the most critical technologies and trends that merit our research efforts to help propel the industry ever-forward."

About Chilmark Research

Founded in 2007, Chilmark Research brings more than 15 years of in-depth research and analysis to the world of healthcare IT, empowering some of the largest brands in the industry to be confident in their strategic decisions. Our services enable vendors, retailers, and healthcare providers to act on rich insights that deliver deep understanding of an ever-growing and shifting market. Through written research, our Advisory Service, and on-demand consulting, Chilmark's array of services facilitate valuable industry knowledge for any healthcare organization. To learn more, visit chilmarkresearch.

