The 3D

printing medical devices market size is estimated to grow by

USD 3.96 billion from 2022

to 2027 at a CAGR of 18.81% according to Technavio.

The rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity is one of the key factors driving growth.

3D printing stands out in manufacturing due to its cost-efficiency, productivity, and unique capabilities. Its additive technique deposits materials layer by layer, facilitating the creation of intricate, freeform, and hybrid structures. The technology provides enhanced design flexibility, potential functional improvements, and cost-effectiveness by minimizing raw material wastage and processing costs. This makes it particularly valuable for creating customized implants and prosthetics used in various medical applications, including spinal, dental, and craniofacial disorders.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

High initial setup costs of 3D printing facilities are one of the key challenges hindering

growth.



North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth during the forecast period.

The growth in the region is driven by factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of these devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of key companies. Professional societies, like the Society for Manufacturing Engineers, actively support medical 3D printing. The aging population and the demand for advanced healthcare services further contribute to

expansion.

3D Systems Corp., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Biomerics LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Organovo Holdings Inc., Qualtech Consulting Corp., Renishaw Plc, Schultheiss GmbH, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd. are key companies.

The adoption of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology and desktop printers

is a primary trend shaping the growth.

Drivers, Trends, and

Challenges have an impact on

dynamics and can impact businesses.

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and

positioning of companies Segments:

application (orthopedic and spinal, dental, hearing aids, and others), end-user (hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, pharma and biotech companies, and others ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))



3D Printing Medical Devices Overview:

3D printing has revolutionized the production of medical devices, including implants and prostheses, particularly in the field of orthopedic surgery. This technology has significantly impacted healthcare by enabling the customization of medical devices to fit patients' unique anatomies, leading to better outcomes. Hospitals and clinics are adopting 3D printing to create patient-specific implants and prosthetics, improving patient care. The technology has also contributed to advancements in medical specialties, promoting economic growth in the health sciences sector. This intersection of technology and medicine has transformed clinical medicine and medical technology, offering new possibilities for patient treatment and care.

What are the key data covered in this

report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D Printing Medical Devices

industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

