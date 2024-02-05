Meridianbet To Showcase New Games At ICE London Amid A Robust 55% Online Casino Growth In FY2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The Group's subsidiary Expanse Studios to showcase three new games at ICE London 2024

Online casino revenue surges by 55% in FY2023, supported by 833,000 new registrants across 15 global B2B and B2C platforms The MeridianBet Group is being acquired by Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), with completion expected by late March 2024



VALETTA, Malta and LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MeridianBet Group (Meridian), one of the world's leading sports betting and gaming groups, operating in multiple markets across Europe, Africa and Latin America, announced today that Expanse Studios, Group's dedicated subsidiary specializing in online casino game development, will be featuring its three latest game releases at ICE London 2024 (February 6-8).

According to Meridian CEO, Zoran Milosevic, Expanse Studios' three new exciting games – Leprechaun Wish, Shaolin Crew and Pinata Loca –“represent the cutting edge of casino entertainment and bring a new dimension to online gaming, offering an array of features and benefits that will be extremely popular with casino operators and their players. We are excited to be highlighting these games at one of the largest gaming conferences in the world, and expect them to be very well-received.”

The MeridianBet Group is now being acquired by the Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) , with the transaction expected to close in late March 2024.

“Mr. Milosevic added that Meridian's online casino full-year revenue surged by an impressive 55% in 2023, underpinned by the substantial addition of 833,000 new registrants across the company's extensive network of 15 B2B and B2C platforms operating worldwide.”

“We are pleased with Meridian's continued profitable growth and expansion, as we become a much larger enterprise within an outstanding public gaming company,” said Mr. Milosevic.“It comes at an opportune time when new legalized jurisdictions are opening up globally, and we have applied for licenses in several of the world's largest and best gaming markets. We are confident that the transition into a combined company with Golden Matrix will go smoothly, lead to improved operational and financial efficiencies, and create exceptional long-term value for our many stakeholders.”

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit .

Golden Matrix Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) , based in Las Vegas NV, is an established business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings , its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

