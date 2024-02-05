USO Announces Actress Vanessa Lachey As A Global Ambassador

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the USO celebrates its 83rd birthday, Lachey Joins USO tour veteran and current Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama

Arlington, VA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Service Organizations (USO) has named host and“NCIS: Hawai'i" star Vanessa Lachey as a USO Global Ambassador, lending her voice in support of our nation's service members and families. Alongside actor, producer, and longtime USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama, Lachey, who has deep-rooted military connections, will help further the USO mission to strengthen the well-being of the people who serve and their families through its core programs.

"We are honored to welcome Vanessa as our newest USO Global Ambassador," said J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president. "Vanessa understands the significance of the USO mission and the importance of providing support to our service members and their families. I look forward to working alongside her and seeing her connect with the military community in this new role."

"My journey as a military kid, born on a base in the Philippines and raised within the military lifestyle, has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of all military families, and I am honored to serve as a USO Global Ambassador,” said Vanessa Lachey.“As an ambassador, I am eager to amplify the important work and impact of the USO, bringing my personal experiences to the forefront and inspiring my fellow Americans to join me in expressing gratitude and support for our brave service members and their families."

"My role with the USO has created the space for me to continue to pay it forward to the people who serve in our nation's military and their families,” said Wilmer Valderrama.“I love working with the USO and now I get to do this impactful work with my good friend, Vanessa."

Generations of Americans have answered the call to step up, serve and sacrifice. Wherever they are deployed or stationed, the USO stands by our heroes in uniform. Lachey's military background uniquely positions her to bring a heartfelt and authentic perspective to her role as a USO Global Ambassador. Her genuine connection to the military community, coupled with her passion for honoring service members, is poised to inspire and engage Americans to join her in these efforts.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO or follow us on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Attachments



USO photo of Vanessa Lachey USO photo of Vanessa Lachey and Wilmer Valderrama

CONTACT: Jennifer Passey USO ...