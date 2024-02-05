Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Travel Accessory (DAL-407)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a comfortable way to rest the head and relax in solitude when traveling,” said an inventor, from Midlothian, Texas,“so I invented the BEANIE PILLOW. My design would be easy to store and transport in a purse, backpack, or travel tote.”



The patent-pending invention provides a travel accessory that would combine a cushioned headrest together with solitude. In doing so, it enables the user to sleep or relax while traveling. As a result, it increases comfort and it helps to prevent red marks on the forehead. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-407, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at