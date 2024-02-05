Friday Jones Flash Of Inspiration Launch Blends The Art Of Tattoo With Astrology At The Life Of Riley Studio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Friday Jones Logo

“The Big Talk Academy” founder, Tricia Brouk and Friday Jones (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Friday Jones and Holiday Mathis with Guests (photo credit: Noelle Muñoz)

Stacey Smoker (photo credit: Vital Agibalow)

Flash Of Intuition (photo credit: Noelle Muñoz)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity tattoo artist Friday Jones triumphant New York City return after a global career expansion now has her in 2024 on a mission to continue to lead the industry with renowned artistry and game changing standards. The rich tapestry of her profession over the decades is both notable and admirable with even more facts now to elevate her status.Friday Jones is a trailblazing tattoo artist, known for her exceptional talent and innovative approach to the art of tattooing. With a client list that reads like a who's who of award-winners, supermodels, and world leaders, Friday has left an indelible mark on the industry. Her work has graced album covers and even iconic guitars, making her a true luminary in the world of tattoo artistry.Return to her artisan roots in New York City to one of her original stomping grounds in the Chelsea neighborhood, Friday joins forces with The Life of Riley, a "beauty and beyond" co-working space where her private studio is located. At The Life Of Riley Friday maintains some of the highest standards set by New York City and regulated by the Department of Health as well as little-known industry standards. Such notable protocols include asking potential clients to wait two weeks before fully deciding on committing to getting questionable spontaneous tattoos as part of the movement to promote higher work ethics in the field by all skin artisans in the city.Expanding her business to new horizons, Friday unveiled the latest extension of her burgeoning work with the launch of“Flash of Intuition.” A one-of-a-kind, intuitively crafted fine art package with renowned Astrologer and author of“Rock Your Stars,” Holiday Mathis. Inspired by a popular tattoo industry term, "Flash Of Intuition" includes an 8x10 hand-detailed collaborative fine art piece based on a significant date and printed on Hahnemuhle fine art paper. Also included in the package is a 15-minute bespoke meditation audio file and a remarkable tattoo stencil artwork that a favorite tattoo artist can use to bring the bespoke tattoo to life.The event debuted the unique interactive experience with Friday and Holiday where invited guests enjoyed a fascinating discussion weaving mysticism, tattooing and symbolic meanings in life. The Life of Riley hosted the event with special guest Tricia Brouk, founder of“The Big Talk Academy”, who acted as emcee during the inspirational evening. In addition to charcuterie and curated cocktails, guests received content creator-inspired Inspiration Cards created by Friday and Holiday specially for the Flash Of Intuition launch attendees.Notable attendees included: Friday Jones, Tricia Brouk, Holiday Mathis.Bookings for Friday are available Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays between 11:00am and 6:00pm at The Life of Riley located at 163 West 22nd Street New York, NY 10011.

