Mohamed Ramadan Appointed Ambassador To The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mohamed Ramadan CAF Ambassador

w.jpeg" width="240" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Mohamed Ramadan

A fusion of Talent and Passion: Mohamed Ramadan Leads the Charge as CAF Unveils Dynamic Ambassadors Programme for 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Mohamed Ramadan, the global entertainment phenomenon and multi-talented artist, as part its CAF Ambassadors Program. This announcement comes as part of CAF's new Ambassadors Program, an initiative that brings together football legends, community role models, and influential personalities to promote CAF and African Football.The CAF Ambassadors Program aims to showcase the diverse talents and achievements of individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also made a significant impact on society. Mohamed Ramadan, with his remarkable career, exemplifies ambition and determination. His journey has seen him collaborate with A-list artists globally, and in 2018 he ventured into music with the hit song "Number 1" marking the start of a musical odyssey that has amassed over 5.5 billion views on YouTube and 15 million subscribers on his channel. The #Mohamed_Ramadan hashtag on TikTok garnered over 19 billion views, further solidifying his status as a global entertainment phenomenon. Mohamed Ramadan's inclusion in the CAF Ambassadors Programme is a testament to his social impact, commercial value, and global appeal.States Mohamed Ramadan,“I am honored to be appointed as a CAF Ambassador for 2024. Art and football are two sides of the same coin. Football is a powerful force that unites people globally. This collaboration is an opportunity to blend the worlds of entertainment and football, showcasing the diverse talents and achievements that make African football truly exceptional. Let's celebrate the beauty of the game and its ability to inspire and bring communities together."Joining Mohamed Ramadan in this prestigious program are football legends Augustine“Jay Jay” Okocha an Olympic Gold Medalist, El Hadji Diouf a two-time CAF Player of the Year from Senegal, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan the African known to have the most goals in history, and former Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan who won four Africa Cup of Nations and is known as the best football player in this competition from 2006-2010.The Ambassadors will play a pivotal role in promoting CAF and African Football, participating in tournaments, charity initiatives, commercial ventures, and social events. The selection criteria for these ambassadors, which include well-known public figures, are based on sporting and career achievements, social impact, and commercial value.Mohamed Ramadan's appointment as the Ambassador to CAF for 2024 adds a unique and dynamic perspective to the programme, blending the worlds of entertainment and football to further elevate the visibility and reach of African Football.Follow Mohamed Ramadan on TikTok, Instagram , Facebook, YouTube.For media inquiries, contact:... ...###About Mohamed Ramadan: Mohamed Ramadan is a multi-talented North African & Middle Eastern artist known for his achievements in music, cinema, television drama, and theater. With a career spanning over a decade, Ramadan has become one of the most well-known and celebrated international stars around the globe.

Jill Strada

Stradagy Group

+1 786-757-8382

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram