Selecthub Announces 2024 Awards For Best-In-Class PPM Software Based On Analyst Evaluations And User Reviews

SelectHub announces its top vendors in PPM Software in the Analysts' Picks, Best-in-Class, and User Favorite categories

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SelectHub, a leader in software research and selection, today announced the winners of its“Best Of” Awards for 2024 in the project portfolio management (PPM) software category. These awards are part of SelectHub's commitment to identifying and celebrating the top performers in various software domains. The awards recognize the top PPM solutions across 11 categories based on analyst ratings and user reviews.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, said,“SelectHub's 'Best Of' awards spotlight the premier PPM software based on our in-depth and transparent evaluation of leading vendors in the market. Our proprietary 400+ point analysis allows us to offer our end users a range of software solutions that excel in critical areas such as financial management, team collaboration and more, to drive innovation and growth.”

Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub, commented,“We have identified the true champions in the PPM landscape by meticulously evaluating industry KPIs defined by dedicated users within our cutting-edge technology selection management platform. As the PPM industry evolves, we recognize the influential role of emerging trends such as AI-augmentation and advanced analytics in shaping the management and implementation of project portfolios.”​

SelectHub evaluated 171 vendors across nine categories of software capabilities, alongside categories for analyst and user favorites. The Analysts' Pick award recognizes the top-tier software vendors in the industry based on SelectHub's in-depth analysis. The User Favorite award honors products that receive excellent ratings from real users.

Awards were also handed out in the following categories to the top products receiving a score of 80 or higher in SelectHub's technology selection platform:

- Dashboards and Reporting

- Demand and Idea Management

- Financial Management

- Platform Features

- Portfolio Management

- Project Management

- Resource Management

- Team Collaboration

- Integration and Extensibility

Analysts' Pick

Claiming best-in-class status as the most comprehensive PPM tools were AdaptiveWork, Adobe Workfront, ServiceNow SPM, Daptiv, Planisware, Microsoft Project, Clarity, Micro Focus and Planview.

User Favorite

Standouts for high user satisfaction and popularity were Scoro, InPhase, WorkZone, monday, Cloud Coach, Kanbanize, Mosaic, Powerproject, PowerSteering, Demand Metric, Coras, WorkOtter, Stackby, Nifty Project Management, Meisterplan, Cora PPM, Bubble Plan, Yookkan, Teamhood and Moovila.

Dashboards and Reporting

Recognized for outstanding dashboard and reporting functionalities, the top software includes AdaptiveWork, OpenText PPM, Micro Focus, Planview, Daptiv, SAP PPM, Cora PPM, ServiceNow SPM and Sopheon Accolade.

Demand and Idea Management

ServiceNow SPM, Daptiv, Planisware, Microsoft Project, Planview, Sciforma, Adobe Workfront, SAP PPM and Open Text PPM were distinguished as winners.

Financial Management

In this category, Micro Focus, Daptiv, ServiceNow SPM, Planview, Celoxis, AdaptiveWork, Eclipse PPM and Sciforma stood out with superior financial management features.

Platform Features

Leading the field were AdaptiveWork, OpenText PPM, Adobe Workfront, Primavera P6, Planisware, Clarity PPM, KeyedIn Projects, ServiceNow SPM and Micro Focus.

Portfolio Management

The winners for outstanding portfolio management capabilities were OpenText PPM, Cora PPM, Planisware, Clarity PPM, Micro Focus, Planview, Microsoft Project, ServiceNow SPM, Sciforma, and KeyedIn Projects.

Project Management

Claiming the victory in this category were OpenText PPM, ServiceNow SPM, Planisware, Microsoft Project, Sopheon Accolade, Micro Focus, Planview, Daptiv, AdaptiveWork and Eclipse PPM.

Resource Management

AdaptiveWork, Cora PPM, Adobe Workfront, ServiceNow SPM, Clarity PPM, Micro Focus, Sciforma, KeyedIn Projects, Celoxis and Daptiv were recognized for features to efficiently allocate and manage resources.

Team Collaboration

Best in class honors for team collaboration went to AdaptiveWork, OpenText PPM, Cora PPM, Adobe Workfront, Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, Sciforma, KeyedIn Projects, Celoxis and ServiceNow SPM.

Integration and Extensibility

Offering flexible and extensive integration capabilities, the award recipients of this category were AdaptiveWork, OpenText PPM, Adobe Workfront, Microsoft Project, ServiceNow SPM, Planisware, Celoxis and SAP PPM.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection. Data collected using our meticulous analysis is consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

To learn more about the 2024 PPM software awards and to see a complete list of winners, please visit SelectHub's PPM software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub has the software selection platform, data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit .

