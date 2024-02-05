AI AND BIG DATA EXPO NORTH AMERICA: SHAPING THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI and Big Data Expo North America , a premier gathering of leading minds and innovators in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for technology enthusiasts and professionals alike. Attendees can now register paid tickets with an exclusive 25% discount before 31st March, allowing unprecedented access to this leading event set to take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from 5-6 June.The AI and Big Data Expo North America is at the forefront of showcasing the latest breakthroughs, trends, and applications in AI and Big Data. With a dynamic agenda featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, an expansive exhibition hall and more, the Expo is a hub for networking and learning in the rapidly evolving world of technology.This year's AI and Big Data Expo North America is not just an event; it's an opportunity to be at the forefront of the technological revolution. With the convergence of AI and Big Data, we are witnessing unprecedented advancements that are reshaping industries and creating new possibilities.“AI and Big Data are not just buzzwords – they are driving forces behind the transformative changes we see in every sector. The AI and Big Data Expo North America is a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and celebrating the incredible advancements that are shaping our future,” said Michael Hughes, Senior Conference Producer at AI and Big Data Expo.Secure tickets at a 25% discount now by visiting ticket-types-and-prices/ and registering before the 31st March.For media inquiries, please contact: Charlie Herne, AI and Big Data Expo Marketing Manager – ...About AI and Big Data Expo North America: The AI and Big Data Expo North America is a leading event in the AI and Big Data landscape, serving as a nexus for professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore and navigate the ever-evolving technological frontier. Through its focus on education, networking, and collaboration, the Expo continues to be a beacon for those eager to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.

