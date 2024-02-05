Extruded Plastics Market To Reach $289.2 Billion By 2030 With Registering At 4.6% CAGR From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extruded Plastics Market

Rise in demand from the building & construction industry andescalating demand from the packaging sector drive the growth of the global extruded plastics market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research Says, Extruded Plastics Market size was valued at $185.6 billion in 2020, is anticipated to exceed $289.2 billion by 2030, and registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The Extruded plastics market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

By geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global extruded plastics market, owing to the increase in automobiles, electronics, aerospace, medical products among the population in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The research also includes Europe, North America, and LAMEA regions.

As per Report, By application, the films segment accounted for more than one-third of the global extruded plastics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because the majority of the consumer base has started preferring packed food items due to increasing disposable income and busy schedule. The windows and doors profile segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2030. Increase in the building and construction sector drives the growth of the segment.

By material type, the polyethylene segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global extruded plastics market, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in demand for the manufacturing of needle sheaths, tubes, and other healthcare products.

The polypropylene segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for the manufacturing of food-grade tubes due to rise in demand for packed food & beverage items drives the growth of the segment report also includes the analysis of polyvinyl chloride and polystyrene segments.

Rise in demand from the building & construction industry andescalating demand from the packaging sector drive the growth of the global extruded plastics market. On the other hand, environmental & health issues associated with the use of extruded plastics impede the growth to some extent. However, lower pricing due to availability of feedstock at reduced pricesis anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Leading Market Players

1. China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.

2. Atlantis Plastics, Inc.

3. GSH Industries

4. Crescent Plastics Incorporated

5. Lakeland Plastics, Inc.

6. Saint Gobain

7. Keller Plastics Inc.

8. Petro Packaging Company, IncPexco LLC

9. Nenplas Limited

Key benefits for stakeholders

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current extruded plastics market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

