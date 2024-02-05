USPTO Grants Lahakx Patent For Its Agricultural Spraying Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Patent number 11884390 – "managing a fleet of spraying aerial vehicles" covers LahakX Aerial Swarming and Spot-Spraying Technology

- Dr. Itzik Turkel, LahakX Co-Founder and CTORAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LahakX , an agricultural spraying drone technology builder and operator, today announced that it has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This achievement underscores the company's ongoing commitment to agricultural spraying innovation and its dedication to advancing autonomous swarming and spot-spraying."We are excited with the successful completion of this process that has been years in the making," said Dr. Itzik Turkel, LahakX Co-Founder and CTO. "Our new Intellectual Property asset perfectly aligns with our vision and implementation. We will continue developing new drone capabilities to better serve our customers and the entire agricultural spraying ecosystem. Ag spraying drones should collaborate to achieve optimized coverage and utilize agronomy data for precision applications."The patented technology involves a comprehensive method that incorporates the processing of field images to identify crop status and necessary treatments. This information is crucial for selecting field zones for precise spot-spraying and integrating field parameters. The system efficiently manages a spraying vehicle fleet by calculating optimal travel plans, ensuring precision in spraying designated field zones while maintaining safety distances between vehicles.Once in operation, the system dynamically verifies and adjusts travel plans, taking corrective actions in real-time to ensure the predetermined safety distances are maintained. This includes modifications to flight paths, changes in speed, and adaptations to overcome unexpected obstacles or weather conditions.More information about the new patent is available here:About LahakXLahakX is an AgTech company developing and operating autonomous drone technology for agricultural applications. Our vision involves drone swarming and spot-spraying, and we accomplish this by integrating our proprietary technology with third-party drones. LahakX serves growers and applicators by operating a self-flying fleet of spraying drones that makes crop protection sustainable, precise, safe, and affordable.Visit

Eylon Sorek

LahakX

email us here