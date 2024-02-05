(MENAFN- Baystreet) Jeff Bezos To Sell 50 Million Shares Of Amazon

Meta Platforms' Market Cap Sees Record Rise After Stellar EarningsIntel Delays Construction Of Ohio Chip PlantIES Falters on Reporting for Q1Amazon's Stock Rises 6% On Strong Earnings And Outlook Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, February 5, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Shakeup Atop JUST 100 Technology stocks have taken back the No. 1 spot in the JUST 100, an annual ranking of large public companies on issues of key importance to the American public, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) topping last year's No. 1 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).HPE finished first among tech peers, a perennial sector leader in the JUST 100, in three core categories measured by Just Capital: workers, communities, and the environment. Its strong set of employee benefits, including the longest maternity and paternity leave of any company; its efforts within communities to bring workers back into the labor force; and its strict net zero goals and carbon emissions disclosures, were key to rising to the top of the list.Analysis of worker pay, benefits and opportunities, more than any other measures, are critical to top list performance, with Just Capital's methodology based on annual polling of the American public and how Americans define“doing right by all shareholders.”“Worker issues are still front and center,” said Martin Whittaker, founding CEO at Just Capital, the nonprofit research firm founded by hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones and others to identify large public companies that outperform on stakeholder capitalism. The importance of workers has consistently risen in the polling data, and now represents roughly 41% of the JUST 100 methodology, with“paying a fair and living wage” the top issue within this category, representing just under 18% of the methodology.HPE shares finished trading Friday at $15.37.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks