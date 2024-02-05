(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gallagher Gains on Galt Purchase

What Investors Need to Know For Monday

After markets closed at fresh new highs last Friday, investors need to know about the earnings calendar for Monday. The S&P 500's new record high depended on Meta and Amazon lifting the index. So far, 230 of the companies on the index posted results. LSEG calculated that 80% of those firms posted results that beat expectations.

Review McDonald's (MCD) and Caterpillar (CAT) earnings before the market opens. The fast-food giant will give investors insight into the consumer's eating habits. Caterpillar is a barometer of the construction industry's health.

After the market closes, NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) and Rambus (RMBS) are the tech firms to watch. Palantir (PLTR) is a fan favorite. Retail traders are long-term buyers of PLTR stock. Chegg (CHGG), an online education firm, is struggling to compete with AI. Expect weak results.

Amazon (AMZN) shares may weaken. Reuters reported that its founder, Jeff Bezos, would sell up to 50 million shares over the next one-year period. That values the sale at $8.6 billion.

Sketchers (SKX) may attract value investors after the stock fell by 10.3% last Friday on a weak forecast.

Chevron (CVX), up 2.9%, is among the best energy holdings.

Microchip Technologies (MCHP), which fell by nearly 2%, will try to rebound. It issued a disappointing sales forecast. In addition, the firm said on its conference call that its net leverage would rise for a few quarters. Investors need its EBITDA to strengthen, replacing weaker prior-year earnings.









