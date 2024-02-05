(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Gallagher Gains on Galt Purchase
ARS Flat on Announcing New Data
Estee Lauder Towers on Q2 Figures
Walmart Sets up Stock Grants for Store Managers
Caterpillar's Stock Rises 5% On Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Monday, February 5, 2024
Monday Madness After Meta Surged 20%
Meta Platforms (META) and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg deserve to feel good. META stock soared by over 20% last Friday. Its market capitalization zoomed past four commas to $1.22 trillion. It easily surpassed its 2021 peak.
Meta slashed costs through its Year of Efficiency mandate. It posted profits tripling in the fourth quarter. The small dividend comes after the firm increased its cash and cash equivalents to $65.4 billion, up from $40.7 billion the year before. The dividend might attract income investors to move from falling REITs to the popular social networking platform.
Meta also said it would buy back $50 billion of its shares. Its pivot out of the failed metaverse and toward artificial intelligence makes strategic sense. It cannot fall behind either Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet (GOOG).
Expect trading volume for the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) to rise again today. Last Friday, bears closed their bet against the index when 188.6 million SQQQ Ultrashort QQQ 3x traded hands. The market handled 143 million in daily trading volume on the Bear 3X semiconductor ETF (SOXS) on Feb. 2.
The tech's manic trading overshadowed the economic headwinds ahead. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) slashed its dividend and increased its loss provisions. Losses in the regional bank sector may increase as firms record commercial real-estate-related losses. In March, the bank term funding program (BTFP) expires. The Fed may renew it to continue its support for struggling banks. Regional banks to watch include PNC Financial (PNC), Truist (TFC), and KeyCorp (KEY).
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN05022024000212011056ID1107811378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.