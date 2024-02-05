(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gallagher Gains on Galt Purchase

ARS Flat on Announcing New DataEstee Lauder Towers on Q2 FiguresWalmart Sets up Stock Grants for Store ManagersMcDonald's Posts Mixed Q4 Results Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Monday, February 5, 2024

Caterpillar's Stock Rises 5% On Earnings Beat

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) are up 5% after the construction equipment manufacturer reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Caterpillar announced Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $5.23 U.S., compared to $4.76 U.S. that was expected amongst analysts who cover the company.

Revenue in the final three months of last year totaled $17.10 billion U.S., which was inline with Wall Street forecasts.

The Irving, Texas-based company known for its distinctive yellow and black coloured bulldozers and dump trucks reported an operating profit margin of 18.9%, up from 17% a year earlier.

In terms of forward guidance, Caterpillar said that it expects full-year 2024 sales to be the same as last year. The company also forecast a profit margin of 19% this year.

Prior to today (Feb. 5), Caterpillar's stock had risen 25% over the last 12 months to trade at $315.09 U.S. per share.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks