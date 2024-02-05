(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gallagher Gains on Galt Purchase

ARS Flat on Announcing New Data

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) saw its shares need time Monday before taking off. The San Diego-based ARS, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that new clinical data, including efficacy outcomes supporting neffy (epinephrine nasal spray), will be presented during the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). The meeting will be held February 23-26, in Washington, D.C.

One late-breaking presentation reports efficacy outcomes for the first time with neffy in pediatric patients who developed anaphylaxis symptoms following oral food challenge. The efficacy data demonstrated that 100% of patients responded to a single dose of neffy with a 16-minute median time to complete resolution of anaphylaxis symptoms.

“I believe the robust and rapid clinical responses observed with neffy during anaphylaxis due to oral food challenge demonstrate that neffy is at least as effective as injection,” says Motohiro Ebisawa, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research Center for Allergy and Rheumatology at Sagamihara National Hospital, Past-President of the World Allergy Organization, and Principal Investigator of the study.

A second presentation details the statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in urticaria symptoms achieved by neffy across all endpoints in its randomized, controlled proof-of-concept study.

SPRY shares squeezed one cent to $6.36.









