February 3Rd, 2024

TRILLIUM has optioned the screenplay“Spectre of Evil” by director/screenwriter Frank Caruso. The script is based on the book“The Camera Guy”, written by R.W Goodship, who is a former Police Officer and retired Forensic Investigator. Goodship spent over 22 years in the Forensic section (FIS in Canada) gaining experience in explosive ordinance disposal, post-blast, arson, blood spatter, firearms reconstruction, fingerprint examination, and a host of other disciplines. His last 5 years before retiring were spent working under the Office of the Attorney General of Ontario, as a Forensic Investigator.“Spectre of Evil” is a noir thriller produced by Warren Wayne and Allan Levine and directed by Frank A. Caruso. Mr. Caruso has directed 11 feature films and documentaries over the last 20 years. Among Caruso's notable works is the recently completed“Red Pine City," starring Eric Roberts, Rick Ravanello, and Elise Muller, a fast-paced exploration of power and redemption. Caruso's keen ability to capture raw human emotions on screen has earned him admiration from audiences and fellow filmmakers alike. His dedication to authenticity and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling have set him apart in the competitive world of cinema. The project is being developed by Trillium Pictures and is expected to begin filming in July 2024.

TRILLIUM would also like to announce that it has optioned the screenplay“The Snow Rabbit” by award-winning screenwriter Todd E. Wise. Recently, Wise's screenplay "The Master's Servant" received widespread critical acclaim and won Best Original Screenplay at numerous film festivals, including the Paris Film Festival, Montreal Independent Film Festival, and National Black Film Festival. It was also selected for the Hollywood Film Festival, International New York Film Festival, Rome Independent“Prisma” Awards, and the Las Vegas Black Film Festival. The film will be produced by Frank A. Caruso and Glen Kerby and directed by Warren Wayne. Warren Wayne's foray into the world of film commenced in the mid-1980s when he relocated to Vancouver, a burgeoning hub for the motion picture industry. Warren's professional film journey also took him to some of the most remote and uncharted corners of the world. His expeditions to locations like Bouvet Island in the Antarctic Convergence, the jungles of Borneo, and the Falkland Islands demonstrate his adventurous spirit and love for exploration. His photographs from these travels have garnered numerous awards and recognitions, reinforcing his status as a multi-talented artist. Furthermore, Wayne's films have received accolades at festivals worldwide, with official selections and best film wins in Berlin and London. His groundbreaking work in special effects has been recognized with wins and nominations in the United States and Dubai. The project will be developed by Trillium Pictures and Saskatchewan partner, Peragis, to be filmed in southern Saskatchewan Canada in late 2024.

The company has also completed principal photography for a documentary featuring the acclaimed Canadian musical group,“Edward Bear”. The 1960's band is best known for its chart-topping singles, "You, Me and Mexico", "Last Song", and "Close Your Eyes”. Trillium expects to complete post-production on the film in time for a 4th quarter release in 2024. The film is Executive Produced by Warren Wayne and Produced by Frank A. Caruso, Angela Johnson, and Tony Morrone.

TRILLIUM is in the business of studio development and operations, production, acquisition, and distribution. The company's plan involves the construction of a state-of-the-art studio in Ontario Canada, which will include one of Ontario's most extensive facilities. As well, the company is pursuing related joint ventures with production companies, distributors, and studio construction partners. Trillium plans to list the company on North American stock exchanges during the 2024 year.

