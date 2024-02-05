AFWERX STTR Award Ignites Mainsail Industries' Mission To Secure The Tactical Edge

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Award Focuses on Advanced CPU Micro Segmentation and Confidential Computing To Establish a Hardware Root of Trust and Protect Against Side-Channel Attacks

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Mainsail Industries is pleased to announce it has been selected by AFWERX for a STTR Phase 1 focused on Metalvisor, a Type Zero Hypervisor to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 13th, 2023 , Mainsail Industries will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.



"This award is not only a recognition of Metalvisor's potential but a catalyst for groundbreaking developments in cybersecurity." - Eric Van Arsdall.

About Mainsail Industries

Mainsail Industries is a U.S. cybersecurity company creating the most secure edge computing platform. We are dedicated to bringing advanced technology to the warfighter, promoting our warfighting capabilities. Mainsail's next-gen TypeZero hypervisor, Metalvisor, delivers advanced CPU micro-segmentation to secure mission-critical workloads, bringing full stack protection at the edge. We are focused on research, design, development, and integration of Metalvisor's technology for the Defense and Public Sectors, Enterprise, and Critical Infrastructure verticals.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability.

