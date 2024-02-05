Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Celebrates The Annual Bloom On Historic Camellia Mountain

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Hotel in the Clouds returns for the 4th year with their revamped 'Tokyo Camellia' event.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Luxury urban resort Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is proud to announce the opening of their annual 'Tokyo Camellia' event, this year featuring an additional highlight. The updated event will be open to hotel guests for three weeks, from February 8 to 29.



Tokyo Camillia 2024 - Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo



Since 2021, the hotel has been host to the annual event celebrating the winter flower. Guests can stroll through the scenic 'Camellia Mountain' and view camellia blossoms softly descending from the trees and extending like a red carpet across the garden floor. Hotel guests will be able to enjoy the scenery while surrounded by the Tokyo Sea of Clouds , a recreation of the natural phenomenon only seen in the mountainous regions of Japan. This year, an art piece called the 'Camellia Stainless Steel Flower,' created in collaboration with THE BLOSSO, can be seen scattered in the moss beneath the flowering trees. The Japanese accessory brand produced these stainless steel flowers using the same cutting-edge technologies used by car manufacturers for thin sheet metal.

"We're delighted to be hosting this one-of-a-kind event combining the beauty of both nature and art. We have over 100 varieties of camellia in full bloom and we hope visitors will enjoy them all," says Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of the hotel.

The name Chinzanso means "villa on the hill of camellias," and was given to the hotel by Gensui Prince Aritomo Yamagata (1838-1922) who served as Japan's third and ninth prime minister. The location is cherished for the abundant wild camellia trees that have bloomed there for hundreds of years, and currently boasts 2,300 trees in its hilltop garden. For more information, please visit their website .

Guests who book their stay on the hotel's official website from February 8 to 17 will receive complimentary welcome fruit to celebrate the Lunar New Year. To redeem this offer, please select the option on the Add-Ons page during booking .

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 266 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

