Mobilityworks Acquires Paraquad Mobility And Absolute Mobility, Adding 2 New States To Nationwide Presence

These acquisitions support MobilityWorks' mission to provide accessible vehicle solutions for wheelchair users and those with mobility challenges, while adding to its growing retail footprint in the western United States. By integrating the operations of ParaQuad Mobility and Absolute Mobility into the MobilityWorks network, the company will expand its reach and provide mobility solutions and services to a wider client base in the Pacific Northwest and Salt Lake City regions.

ParaQuad Mobility has been a trusted provider of mobility solutions for many years, specializing in wheelchair-accessible vehicles, adaptive equipment and home accessibility solutions. Their Salt Lake City store will become MobilityWorks' first location in Utah. Similarly, Absolute Mobility's locations in Woodinville and Tacoma will now become MobilityWorks' first in Washington state. Absolute Mobility has been a respected name in the mobility industry, known for its commitment to delivering new and used adaptive vehicles and mobility solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ParaQuad Mobility and Absolute Mobility teams into the MobilityWorks family. Both companies share our dedication to improving the lives of those with mobility challenges, and this expansion allows us to better serve clients in areas that were previously out of our reach," said Eric Mansfield, President and Chief Operating Officer of MobilityWorks.

Clients in Utah and Washington will now benefit from MobilityWorks' wide selection of accessible vehicles, adaptive equipment and an unparalleled client experience. The acquisition aligns with MobilityWorks' mission to provide wheelchair users with the mobility, independence and personal freedom they desire.

The transition is expected to be seamless for existing ParaQuad Mobility and Absolute Mobility clients, as MobilityWorks is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service and quality that both companies are known for.

MobilityWorks is the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, mobility equipment and services. MobilityWorks is a portfolio company of Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm that specializes in investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. MobilityWorks and manufacturer Driverge Vehicle Innovations together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

