MVMNT Debuts Game-Changing TMS: Empowering Brokers To Conquer Supply Chain Chaos

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / MVMNT , a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) for freight brokers, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Manifest Logistics Show in Las Vegas. At this premier event focused on supply chain and logistics innovation, MVMNT will showcase its brokerage-first TMS on the Innovation Stage.

In today's supply chain landscape, marked by escalating complexity and unpredictable market conditions, the need for brokerages to stand out is more critical than ever. The key lies in addressing intricate shipper challenges that many current TMS's struggle with or exacerbate. MVMNT's TMS is engineered to help brokerages master these complexities, turning them into opportunities for growth and profitability.

Andy Tomka , Head of Innovation at MVMNT, brings a pivotal perspective to the Manifest stage as he introduces the brokerage-centric TMS. With a distinguished 15-year tenure at Echo Global Logistics, where he was instrumental in developing their proprietary TMS technology, Tomka is now leveraging this experience to empower brokerages at MVMNT. His vision is clear: to make enterprise-level TMS solutions, once exclusive to industry giants, accessible to all brokerages, thereby reducing their costs, boosting margins, and growing their customer-base. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in leveling the playing field, opening access to cutting-edge tech for a broader spectrum of brokerages.

"The freight brokerage industry is undergoing a great reshuffling. Large, well-funded brokers have gone out of business, and the incumbents in the space have had a mixed record over the past three years. Freight brokers who focus on applying technology to 3x, 5x, or 10x the capabilities of their brokerage talent pool will have a bright future." said Andy Tomka, "At MVMNT, we're more than just a TMS provider; we help brokers book 3x more loads and win customers. In an industry frequently slowed down by over-complicated systems, our focus is sharply on cutting through the noise to enhance efficiency and significantly boost profit margins for growing brokerages."

MVMNT's TMS redefines operational efficiency by centralizing key functionalities into a single, powerful system. This all-in-one platform adeptly manages "supply chain chaos" from TONU and multi-stop orders to intricate shipment handling. Its integrated CRM is specifically tailored for the brokerage deal flow, streamlining prospect and customer interaction within the same system. Furthermore, the Carrier Compliance suite enhances carrier relationships and reduces fraud seamlessly embedded within the TMS. This cohesive approach eliminates the need for multiple systems, enabling brokerages to operate more efficiently.

Visit MVMNT at Booth #413 in the Manifest Exhibition Hall for an up-close experience with the TMS. In addition, MVMNT is proud to introduce its new partnership program, crafted to offer freight partners substantial visibility and earning opportunities within MVMNT's growing freight brokerage community. For more details, visit MVMNT's partner page .

Harness the expertise of decades in brokerage with MVMNT, a TMS that's more than a mere tool-it's your secret weapon designed to amplify your operations and profitability. Unlike other systems that complicate, MVMNT is built for brokers by brokers, focusing on efficiency and moving freight faster. We merge technology with real-world freight expertise. We're not just behind screens; we've been on the frontlines, booking freight and understanding the intricacies of the trade. Founded by Chicago natives in America's logistics heartland, our mission is empowering small to medium-sized brokerages to accelerate their growth with tech once exclusive to big players. Visit mvmnt to learn more.



