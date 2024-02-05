ECOWAS To Lose Almost 69 Million Euros Annually Due To Withdrawal Of Three Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) will
lose over about 45 billion West African CFA francs (more than 68.6
million euros) each year due to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso,
Mali and Niger from the union, Azernews reports,
citing the Minister of Economy and Finance of Burkina Faso,
Abubakar Nakanabo.
"ECOWAS will also suffer because the transition from 15 to 12
countries [within the association] will inevitably lead to a loss
of income," the minister said in an interview with the AIB news
agency.
According to him, the consequences of Burkina Faso's withdrawal
from the association for the country's economy "will not be
significant." The Minister stressed that the three West African
states, having withdrawn from ECOWAS, stopped participating in the
multilateral format of cooperation, which will not affect the
bilateral relations of the countries of the region.
"Relations between countries are largely based on interests. If
countries have an interest in working on economic issues, I think
it will work out," Nakanabo added.
On January 28, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced a joint
decision to withdraw from ECOWAS as soon as possible. The joint
statement of the three countries stressed that ECOWAS "is under the
influence of foreign powers, becoming a threat to the member states
and their peoples."
All three countries have submitted official notifications of
withdrawal from the organization to ECOWAS.
