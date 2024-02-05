Russia Deploys Missile Carrier Equipped With Four Kalibrs To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed a submarine missile carrier equipped with up to four Kalibr-type missiles in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy has deployed one submarine missile carrier equipped with up to four Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea. The level of missile threat is high," the post reads. Read also:
Ukraine's Air Force reveals criteria for selecting future F-16 pilots
The Defense Forces urged people to be attentive to air raid alerts and respond promptly.
As Ukrinform reported, as of 08:00, there were no Russian warships in the Black Sea.
MENAFN05022024000193011044ID1107811350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.