Russia Deploys Missile Carrier Equipped With Four Kalibrs To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed a submarine missile carrier equipped with up to four Kalibr-type missiles in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has deployed one submarine missile carrier equipped with up to four Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea. The level of missile threat is high," the post reads.

The Defense Forces urged people to be attentive to air raid alerts and respond promptly.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 08:00, there were no Russian warships in the Black Sea.