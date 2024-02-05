Netherlands To Deliver Six More F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is preparing to deliver six additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is readying 6 additional F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine. This brings the total number to 24 F-16s. Ukraine's aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression,” she posted. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren stated that Ukraine could receive F-16s already this year, but there is no exact date yet.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
