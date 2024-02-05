Corero Network Security's Tanya Alfonso Honored As 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security

The Channel Company , has named Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

"It's no surprise that Tanya has been recognized by CRN for her accomplishments in the channel. Her leadership and commitment to giving our channel partners what they need to grow and succeed is unparalleled. Tanya is a creative thinker and an innovative problem solver - she is the embodiment of what it means to lead a successful channel program," said Carl Herberger, CEO, Corero.

Over the past year, Tanya has led the development and launch of a Partner-First approach for the company, which includes a new partner program, new partner portal, and new supporting tools/collateral, enabling partners to submit and track deal registrations, collaborate on opportunities and access resources available only to partners. She was behind the development of the Corero's DDoS Protection-as-a-Service (DDPaaS)

Resell-In-A-Box, making it easy for service providers to justify and launch a new DDoS protection service offering from a product management and marketing perspective.

Additionally, she was behind the recent establishment of a Canadian distributorship with TDL Gentek and several new reseller partnerships. She is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within Corero's channel network by implementing diversity training and mentorship programs, and actively promoting partnerships with underrepresented groups.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: .

