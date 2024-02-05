Sake Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sake Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company 's“Sake Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the sake market size is predicted to reach $12.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the sake market is due to high demand for sake from several countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest sake market share . Major players in the sake market include Gekkeikan Sake Co Ltd., Takara Holdings Inc., Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd., SakeOne, Ozeki Sake,Asahishuzo CO. Ltd. (Dassai), Homare Sake Brewery Co. Ltd.

Sake Market Segments

.By Type: Ordinary sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, Junmai Daiginjo

.By Age Group: 20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, Above 60 Years Old

.By Range: Premium, Medium, Low

.By Application: Commercial Use, Home Use

.By Geography: The global sake market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. It is a light-colored sweet noncarbonated drink with about 14 to 16 percent alcohol. The main ingredients of sake are rice from particular strains finely processed to remove the outer layers, shrinking the grain to between 50% and 70% of its original size, water, and koji or Aspergillus oryzae fungus that converts the rice starch to fermentable sugars.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sake Market Characteristics

3. Sake Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sake Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sake Market Size And Growth

......

27. Sake Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sake Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

