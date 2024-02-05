Upbounders® Female-Founded Toy Company Featured On The View's View Your Deal For Black History Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upbounders Toy Collection Featured on The View ABC

View Your Deal Official Oprah Daily Graphic

Upbounders® featured on The View's "View Your Deal" February 5, 2024, for flash sale meant to spotlight this female-founded, toy company for Black History Month

- Kemi TignorWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AIR DATE: MONDAY, FEB 5 at 11AM | 10C/PUpbounders ® a female-founded, black-owned toy company for kids aged 6 and under, to be featured on "View Your Deal " on The View. Goes live at 11:00 AM ET | 10C/P on Monday, February 5, 2024.Shop at viewyourdeal-upbounders.Flash sale with 50%-54% off..Founded by a mom, and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, Upbounders® is for modern parents and caregivers who are looking for high-quality toys that are eco-friendly, fun, and educational and reflect what's special about the joyfully diverse world your child experiences everyday..Upbounders® award-winning puzzles, plushies, and playthings are designed to encourage special bonding moments between toddlers and their caregivers where they are engaging with kids about their world and watching as the childrens' imaginations, skills, and powers of observation grow..At Upbounders®, Belonging Begins with Play®. Everything they do revolves around the idea of promoting belonging in the minds of children..Sold on Amazon , in major retailers like Nordstrom, Barnes and Noble, Kohl's, Target, and at Indigo Kids in Canada, Upbounders® is making it easier for young families to find premium toys that help cultivate a sense of belonging in your homes through play..This past summer, Upbounders® was the featured toy in Chick-fil-A kids meals, with over 10 million prized-sized versions of their toys distributed nationwide.Support Women-owned, Black-owned Businesses During Black History Month“It has been a thrilling, confidence-building, and straight-up fun experience getting ready for our View Your Deal segment!” said founder Kemi Tignor.Founded in 2018, Upbounders® is a proud member of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) and a certified Minority Business Enterprise.In addition to national retail partners, Upbounders® can be found in over 125 independently-owned businesses, including notable bookstores, gift shops, zoos, and specialty toy stores across the country. The school districts of Boise, Idaho, and Duval County in Florida supply their preschool programs with Upbounders® preschool-aged classic toys to further early childhood learning.Upbounders® award-winning puzzles, plushies, and playthings are designed to encourage special bonding moments between toddlers and their caregivers where they are engaging with kids about their world and watching as the childrens' imaginations, skills, and powers of observation grow. They also include original artwork and beautifully illustrated original commissions. Their toys range in price from $10 to $20 and the product line consists of their best-selling product the Splash Park 48 Piece Jigsaw Floor Puzzle, classic“go fish” playing cards, traditional memory match games, and holiday puzzles and advent calendars.Upbounders® enjoys the enthusiastic support of a growing number of moms, caregivers, educators, and practitioners. To learn more about our collaborative and influential toy brand, find an Upbounders® retailer near you, or make an inquiry, you can visit their website atEND

