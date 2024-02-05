Dr. Joseph Greene Celebrates 500Th Robotic Bariatric Surgery As Head Of Capital Surgery Associates Reston Hospital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Joseph Greene and team celebrating 500 robotic surgeries

Dr. Joseph Greene on the surgical robot

- Dr. Joseph Greene

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph Greene MD, MBA, FACS, FASMBS of Capital Surgery Associates has achieved a big milestone by successfully completing his 500th robotic surgery. Dr. Greene is very involved in the Washington DC area medical community and has been consistently voted a Washingtonian Top Doctor for bariatric surgery in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

In September of this year, Dr. Greene became the medical director of Capital Surgery Associates and Reston Hospital Center's bariatric surgeon. He is excited to lead the way into the future of robotic surgery for bariatrics , hernia, gallstones and more as a general surgeon serving the greater DMV. The practice recently expanded the operating schedule to serve more patients.

Dr. Greene's dedication to patient care and his commitment to advancing surgical techniques have established him as a leader in the weight loss surgery field. The benefits of robotic surgery appeal to patients, with smaller incisions, less pain, and shorter recovery times.

Dr. Greene's patients have praised his compassionate care and exceptional surgical skills. Many have experienced life-changing transformations, physically and emotionally, because of the surgery.

Reflecting on his 500th surgery, Dr. Greene shared his thoughts: "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of my team and the trust from my patients. It is an honor to be a part of their transformative journeys towards healthier lives."

Dr. Greene's contributions to the field extend beyond his surgical expertise. He has actively engaged in research, lectured and proctored at medical institutions throughout the country, and serves as a member in several medial professional organizations. His commitment to education and innovation has had a profound impact on the bariatric surgery community of Northern Virginia.

