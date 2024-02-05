Nick Jonas, Beyond Type 1, And NFL Alumni Association Unite To Launch National Initiative: Huddle For Diabetes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Diabetes Awareness, Save Lives, and Improve Health Outcomes; Program to Launch During Super Bowl Week With Live Event Featuring Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaborative effort, Beyond Type 1 , alongside the NFL Alumni Association , singer-songwriter Nick Jonas , and Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter , proudly unveil the debut of Huddle for Diabetes, a transformative national outreach and education initiative to empower individuals to recognize the symptoms of diabetes, receive a timely diagnosis, and access essential resources for thriving with the condition.

Set to roll out on a national scale and within NFL Alumni chapter cities, this multi-year partnership capitalizes on the comprehensive tools and resources of Beyond Type 1, a distinguished national nonprofit dedicated to diabetes awareness and innovation. The NFL Alumni Association, leveraging its extensive network of retired NFL players, will play a pivotal role in disseminating health education and working with Beyond Type 1 to foster health equity across the United States.

Nick Jonas , who lives with Type 1 diabetes and co-founded Beyond Type 1, expressed the collective impact of the partnership, stating: "Together, Beyond Type 1 and the NFL Alumni Association will have the ability to reach millions more Americans across the country to help people with diabetes not only survive - but thrive - particularly in underserved communities."

The inaugural event for the partnership will unfold through a live symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, February 6, beginning at 1pm PT at the Palms Casino and Resort. Notable speakers include Kristian Hurley , Senior Vice President of Programs, Advocacy, and Health Equity at Beyond Type 1; David Pearce , President of Innovation, Research and World Clinic at Sanford Research; and DeAndre Carter, a seasoned NFL veteran and current wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14.

"I'm proud to partner with NFL Alumni and Beyond Type 1 to show that achieving goals and realizing dreams is possible, even with a diabetes diagnosis," said DeAndre Carter . "Knowing how to manage diabetes allows you to lead a full life and perform at the highest level."

With an alarming 8.5 million American adults living with undiagnosed diabetes, the Huddle for Diabetes initiative recognizes the critical importance of understanding symptoms, reducing the risk of complications, and ultimately saving lives.

One in three people with type 1 diabetes has succumbed to missed diagnoses or inadequate access to care.

"Harvard University's 2022 research shows a 7% diabetes onset among former football players under 30, contrasting with the 1% prevalence in their peers," said Brad Edwards , CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. "By collaborating with Beyond Type 1, we will promote awareness of individual risk factors, symptom recognition, and proactive screening. This strategic partnership aligns with the overarching mission of NFLA Health to provide comprehensive care for our members and contribute to the well-being of the broader community."

To combat the diabetes epidemic, Huddle for Diabetes will deploy local activations nationwide through Beyond Type 1's Beyond Barriers program, which directs individuals to screenings, provides clinical training, offers care management education, and facilitates peer-to-peer support. The partnership will produce educational content in collaboration with the NFL Alumni Association, combining its expansive reach with a widespread pharmacy network dedicated to enhancing care and improving health outcomes.

"The uncertainty around symptom recognition is often one of the most challenging aspects of diabetes," said Beyond Type 1 Board Chair Nate Checketts .

"Seeing the signs is crucial, and through our partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, we are thrilled to reach and educate more people than ever before."

For individuals with type 1 diabetes, symptoms can quickly escalate into life-threatening conditions. Type 2 diabetes, though more common, often goes undiagnosed, leading to severe health complications. More than one in three American adults have prediabetes, further heightening the need for proactive health initiatives such as Huddle for Diabetes.

"Awareness is key to ensuring timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment for individuals with diabetes," said Deborah Dugan , CEO of Beyond Type 1. "Collaborating with the NFL Alumni on the Huddle for Diabetes initiative will further drive our mission and expand our impact across the country."

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Founded in 2015, Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. The organization serves the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit with the mission to help people living with diabetes stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community-across all types of diabetes-and helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. In 2019, the organization launched its Beyond Type 2 community, dedicated to those living with type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit beyondtype1 or beyondtype2 .

