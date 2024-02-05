Spinsci Technologies Delivers Patient Engagement Platform For Healthcare Industry With Webex By Cisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Patient Access Care for Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect enhances patient engagement and satisfaction

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies , a leader in cloud patient engagement solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco , a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, to deliver an end-to-end patient-centric engagement platform for Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect. As a Cisco Select Developer partner, SpinSci's workflow orchestration and digital channel orchestration creates a total connected experience across the patient journey for care coordination. SpinSci's unique solution offerings and deep subject matter expertise complements Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect to create the vision of the future of patient centric communication for health systems.

“Aligned in our commitment to elevate healthcare, SpinSci and Webex are advancing best-in-class patient engagement to create a total experience for the patients, contact center users, front office/back office users and specialists”, says Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci Technologies.“Our AI-driven Patient Access Care platform enables Webex Contact Center to humanize patient interactions with real-time integration between leading EHRs, CRMs, and IT technologies, enabling efficient care coordination and data-driven decisions for better health outcomes.”

SpinSci's Patient Access Care solution aims to deliver empathy-enabled technology for a healthier, personalized patient journey. SpinSci and Webex seek to elevate experiences between patients and care teams, including enhancing patient engagement, reduce care team burnout, and streamline clinical workflows with AI-driven insights for improved efficiency.

Patient Assist is now available on Webex App Hub . For more information, please visit: patients-care-teams/webex/

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies, a leading expert for AI enhanced cloud contact center integrations and workflow orchestration, provides digital engagement solutions for the healthcare vertical to enable best-in-class care management and experiences for patients and care teams. SpinSci solutions provide pre-packaged intelligent workflows, like scheduling, referrals, billing and more. For maximum efficiency, SpinSci enables real-time access and EHR integration that drives speed to value with rapid deployments and return on investments. The solutions are available on industry leading marketplaces such as Cisco App Hub, Epic App Marketplace, AWS Marketplace and Salesforce App Exchange. Explore more at .

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at .

