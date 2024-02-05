Bellco Federal Credit Union Members Vote Yes To Merger With First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Merger approval moves on to the next step for NCUA approval.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bellco Federal Credit Union announced today that its members voted to move forward with a merger with First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union . The combined company will operate under the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union brand.The alignment of the two organizations will enable the integration of best practices, leading to enhanced products and services and seamless support for all members. First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Bellco Federal Credit Union and its employees. Members can expect continued dedication to providing high-quality financial services while supporting the Berks County, Greater Lehigh Valley, and Warren County, NJ communities."The support from our members has been the driving force behind Bellco's success, and we want to express our heartfelt appreciation for their overwhelming approval of the merger with First Commonwealth. We look forward to the bright future that lies ahead for our united credit union family," said Bellco Federal Credit Union CEO Tom Gosling.Donna LoStocco, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union CEO and President, said, "We are honored to join forces with Bellco Federal Credit Union and are committed to providing a seamless transition for their members. We look forward to expanding our services in the Berks County community together."The merger between Bellco Federal Credit Union and First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is subject to regulatory approval by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), which is expected to be completed in the coming months.For more information on the Bellco Federal Credit Union and First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union merger, please visit bellcofaq .About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, based in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With 12 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves 81,000 members and 1,950 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 235 employees and over $1 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.About Bellco Federal Credit UnionBellco Federal Credit Union has been deeply rooted in the fabric of Berks County since 1938 by serving people and small businesses, the lifeblood of our community. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, our unwavering commitment is to deliver relevant and easy to use financial products and services to empower our over 13,000 members as they work towards creating their own journey. With $173.4 million in assets, Bellco provides competitive rates and a comprehensive suite of banking products, including savings and checking accounts, diverse loan options, and online banking services. Bellco has 33 employees spread out between two branches, located in Wyomissing, Pa and Sinking Spring, Pa, who all share the vision of being the credit union people love.

