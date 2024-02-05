Foreign Exchange Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Foreign Exchange Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Foreign Exchange Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the foreign exchange services market size is predicted to reach $10563.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the foreign exchange services market is due to The increasing international transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest foreign exchange services market share. Major players in the foreign exchange services market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citibank N. A, Wells Fargo Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings PLC, BNP Paribas, American Express Company,.

Foreign Exchange Services Market Segments

.By Services: Currency Exchange, Remittance Services, Foreign Currency Accounts, Other Services

.By Providers: Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Other Providers

.By End-User: Individuals, Corporate Institutes, Government, Retailers, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global foreign exchange services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Foreign exchange services refer to service of converting one currency into another at a specific foreign exchange rate. It facilitates worldwide commerce (across borders), which involves investments, trade of goods and services, and financial transactions. It also allows for currency conversion for international trade investments and settlements.

