M7 Services Celebrates Jason Tienor's Promotion To Chief Operating Officer

Continued Growth and Innovation: Jason Tienor's Promotion Signals a New Chapter in M7 Services' Leadership Landscape

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M7 Services, a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Tienor to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic promotion reflects Jason's outstanding leadership, experience, and extensive contributions to the company's operations and growth over his short tenure with the organization.With an impressive track record in driving business growth and development throughout his career as an entrepreneur and executive, Jason has played a pivotal role in expanding M7 Services' market awareness, outreach, and client base and ensuring the delivery of M7's exceptional IT solutions. In his new capacity as COO, Jason will bring his wealth of experience to oversee and enhance the full operational aspects of M7 Services' business."We're thrilled to see Jason take on the role of Chief Operating Officer with M7. His strategic vision, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our growth and success," said Jessie McMahon, CEO of M7 Services. "This promotion is well-deserved and aligns with our continued focus on delivering top-tier IT services to our clients as a best-in-class MSP."As COO, Jason will be responsible for optimizing operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and ensuring the seamless delivery of IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of M7's clients."I'm excited and honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at M7 Services," said Jason Tienor. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to enhance our operational capabilities further and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients. I believe M7 Services has built an extraordinary organization that has enormous potential, and I look forward to being a part of recognizing that potential."M7 Services expresses extreme gratitude for Jason's exceptional contributions as Vice President of Business Development and is excited for the positive impact he will bring to the organization in his new role as Chief Operating Officer.About M7 ServicesSince its inception in 2014, M7 Services has been recognized as a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for the hospitality industry, offering unmatched technical expertise and exceptional customer service to thousands of hotel customers across North America. With a comprehensive offering including 24x7 full-service Helpdesk support, project management services, new hotel builds, property transition support, and PCI compliance solutions, M7 Services is dedicated to the continuous development and improvement of the systems and protocols used by clients to identify and deploy the most advanced technologies throughout their organizations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains operations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.More information about M7 Services can be found at .

