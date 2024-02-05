Animal Model Market Share, Growth, Top Industry Players Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE | CAGR Of 6.6% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Model Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal model market size is expected to grow significantly, owing to a surge in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, an increase in the adoption of CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology.

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.

Global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in animal models, and rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies are the other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.

This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.

The global animal model market report is analyzed across animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

Increase in demand for animal model to perform various studies on diseases and human physiology, increase in awareness among researchers about physiological similarities between humans & animals, rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies, surge in preference of animal testing in R&D, and rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories and biopharmaceutical industries are the major factors that boost the growth of the market.

The key market players analyzed in the global animal model market report include Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of The Study:

Based on animal type, the rat segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

