SALES RESERVATIONS ARE OPEN FOR NEW LOFT TOWNHOMES IN DOWNTOWN ST. PETE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOMES IN THE GRAND CENTRAL DEVELOPMENT START AT $1

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sales are now open for Ad Lofts, a collaboration with Modern Tampa Bay Homes, in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, FL. The six townhomes will bring new construction lofts to a district where high demand outpaces supply. Each of the contemporary homes offers luxury outdoor spaces, soaring ceilings, and custom finishes. The development's ground floor will provide a cafe-style restaurant with terrace seating along Central Avenue.“The contemporary design, location to downtown's most vibrant district, and the indoor/ outdoor living spaces make these townhomes a unique opportunity in the heart of the city. Homeowners will love the walkability with easy access to cafes, museums, boutiques and many of the most new and exciting restaurants,” says Jacki Fabrizio, listing agent for Smith & Associates Real Estate.Each unit has a soaring 23-foot gallery space with open metal stairs lit by double skylights and architectural lighting. Wine storage, a wine cooler, and a custom kitchen with Bosch appliances, like a built-in fridge and double-wall oven, elevate entertaining potential while 10-foot sliding glass doors and double oversized balconies overlook the bustling neighborhood. A private elevator accesses each loft from the finished, air-conditioned tandem garage. Every detail contributes to luxury, from noise-controlling solid concrete walls to world-class Porcelanosa materials.The AD Lofts start at $1. Five of the lofts consist of 2,525 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious living and kitchen areas, extensive storage space, private garages, and personal elevators. There is one loft with 4,765 square feet, giving it a more spacious interior that also features a rooftop living space. The homes all feature 1,141 square feet of outdoor space, with balconies on the second and third floors to give multi-level perspectives of Central Avenue activity and spectacular views of the art districts.Sales reservations are now open. Ad Lofts is giving their residents a $5,000 credit toward artwork to support the local artists nearby in the Warehouse Arts District. To schedule a tour and learn more, visit .CLICK FOR RENDERINGS

Sally Dee

Playbook Public Relations

+1 813-789-7122

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram