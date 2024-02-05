No Takers For YSRCP Tickets, Says Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed on Monday that there are no takers for YSR Congress Party tickets to contest forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said that though Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is offering YSRCP tickets for the Assembly elections, the candidates are not ready to be in the race.

The former Chief Minister was addressing a massive public meeting at Madugula in Anakapalle district as part of the ongoing 'Raa Kadali Raa' programme.

Taking a potshot at the YSRCP leader's public meetings titled 'Siddham' (ready), Naidu remarked that Jagan is not 'Siddham' (ready) and has several doubts on going to polls.

Referring to Jagan's recent claim that he clicked buttons more than 100 times to transfer funds for welfare schemes, the TDP supremo asked why he had not pressed the button for the job calendar, for imposing total prohibition and on the revocation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

"I am sure that Mr Jagan will certainly go home with the button to be pressed by the voters," he remarked.

Jagan pressed the button nine times to enhance the electricity charges and imposed a burden of Rs.64,000 crore on people, he said.

Maintaining that he has seen several leaders in his political career but has never seen a "psycho" like Jagan, he said that the state will prosper only if Jagan is out of power.

"It's not the question of how many times you have pressed the button but you should reveal how much you have swallowed," he said.

Expressing deep concern that Visakhapatnam, which was once known as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, has now turned into the capital for crime, the former Chief Minister said that though Jagan wants to go to Visakhapatnam, the local people are not ready to welcome him.

Regretting that north Andhra has turned into a centre for violence, turbulence and land encroachments, he said that Jagan encroached even Rishi Konda.

Recalling how he developed Hyderabad city by welcoming several international companies, Naidu said Jagan, however, has been chasing out the companies that have already established their units in the state.

Addressing another public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru district, the TDP chief said no section was happy under YSRCP rule.

Stating that people are no longer ready to bear Jagan, he said they were waiting to send him home.

Naidu alleged that by seeking one chance to become the Chief Minister, Jagan drowned people in Godavari river. He believes that whichever party the youth supports will only win the polls and the upcoming elections will decide the future of the entire Telugu community.

The former Chief Minister said that the TDP-Jana Sena combine has already won the polls in the public domain and expressed confidence that the alliance will certainly emerge victorious and form the government after the polls.

Naidu promised to implement much better welfare schemes than the YSRCP government has implemented and mentioned about the Super-Six schemes in which youth will be provided 20 lakh jobs in five years and pension for women.

