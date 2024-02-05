TEMBO NEXT GENERATION EUV KIT DELIVERIES HAVE COMMENCED

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Access Industrial Mining Inc (“Access”) in Canada is the inaugural partner to receive shipment

Founded in 1998, Access is a key distributor and supplier to the Canadian mining and industrial sectors

Previously signed Definitive Agreement for 1,675 EUV conversion kits over five years

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tembo E-LV BV (“Tembo”), a subsidiary of the Nasdaq listed B Corp, VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR,“VivoPower” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce today that it has begun delivery of its next generation Electric Utility Vehicle (“EUV”) powertrain conversion kits. The first delivery of kit components were made to Access Industrial Mining Inc (“Access”), Tembo's exclusive distributor in Canada.

Following completion of Access's successful testing program of the Tembo converted 4x4 Landcruiser in Europe in 2023, Access placed an initial order for EUV powertrain conversion kits. Further testing was then conducted across both hardware and software elements of the EUV powertrain conversion kits. This was pursuant to a definitive agreement for Access to purchase 1,675 Tembo EUV conversion kits over a period of five years.

The Tembo EUV conversion kits will transform new and second-hand diesel-powered 4×4 LandCruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedised EUVs that are fit for purpose for mining and other industrial applications. Tembo EUV conversion kits are a key component of VivoPower's turnkey sustainable energy solutions, designed to help corporate customers accelerate towards their net zero carbon goals and to achieve cost savings.

Tembo selected Access as the Company's distribution partner in Canada because of Access's long track record and experience supplying, customizing and servicing Toyota LandCruisers, as well as its extensive and active relationships with mining and other industrial companies.

Martin Paquette, General Manager of Access, said : “We are excited to start the electrification retrofit process for our clients' LandCruisers using Tembo's EUV conversion kit, and thus to offer EUVs to our clients across Canada. This is a product which has been in demand for some time in the market given our clients' broader sustainability objectives and key legislation.”

Kevin Chin, Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said:“For Tembo, quality and safety are of paramount importance. Following a disciplined testing program over the last 12 months, we are very pleased to have begun delivery of the next generation EUV conversion kits and look forward to supporting our valued partner, Access as well as our other partners across the globe to electrify their utility vehicle fleets. In doing so, we look forward to helping them meet their commercial objectives, including in relation to sustainability goals.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are the premier 100% electric solution for ruggedised and/or customised applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defence, police, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles that meet exacting standards of safety, reliability, and quality. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners globally, helping perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximise return on assets, meet ESG goals and activate the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of the Nasdaq listed B Corporation, VivoPower International PLC.

About Access

Founded in 1998 in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Access is Canada's foremost dealer and customizer of Toyota and other branded vehicles to industry. Whilst its main focus is mining, it also has customers in the industrial, forestry, construction and government sectors.

