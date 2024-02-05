(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Personalized Medicine Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the personalized medicine market size is predicted to reach $590.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The growth in the personalized medicine market is due to the increasing prevalence of rare diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest personalized medicine market share. Major players in the personalized medicine market include Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation.

Personalized Medicine Market Segments

.By Product: Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Medical Care, Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

.By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology, Other Applications

.By End-use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global personalized medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Personalized medicine is tailoring medical treatment to an individual's specific genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors by considering an individual's unique characteristics to help prevent, diagnose, and treat disease. It seeks to deliver the correct therapies to the right patients at the right time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Personalized Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Personalized Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personalized Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personalized Medicine Market Size And Growth

......

27. Personalized Medicine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Personalized Medicine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

