Total Comfort Solutions Enhances Service Capabilities With The Successful Acquisition Of Studebaker Controls

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Comfort Solutions, a regional leader in building performance, proudly announces the successful completion of its full acquisition of Studebaker Controls, a distinguished player in the building automation and controls industry. This strategic move signifies a transformative milestone for both entities, ushering in an era of remarkable progress and groundbreaking innovation.The acquisition aligns seamlessly with Total Comfort Solutions' vision to provide comprehensive solutions encompassing controls, building automation, and analytics, tailored to address the top concerns business owners face today. Through this collaboration, the consolidated entity is poised to deliver cutting-edge services that elevate building performance, efficiency, and comfort.Rich Sweet, Principal of Total Comfort Solutions, emphasizes the strategic intent behind the acquisition, stating, "Our aim is to enhance client service by expanding our capabilities in the crucial realm of building automation and performance. We are thrilled to collaborate with Kevin and his team, confident in the value we bring to our current clients and industry partners alike."Key Advantages:. Streamlined operations and enhanced capabilities.. Increased internal and client support.. Commitment to maintaining high service standards.Leadership remains unchanged, with Kevin Studebaker continuing as the General Manager of Studebaker Controls, ensuring a seamless merge and unwavering commitment to delivering uninterrupted services for clients.Future Vision:The combined entity envisions a future where leveraging data and energy to transform building performance and positively impact the industry and market.Total Comfort Solutions and Studebaker Controls are excited about the opportunities and growth ahead. For more information or inquiries, please contact Total Comfort Solutions at ... or visit .About Total Comfort Solutions:Founded in 1976, Total Comfort Solutions is a trusted provider of professional services dedicated to enhancing building performance across various sectors. With a commitment to delivering exceptional solutions, the company ensures experiences with them are simple, transparent, and pleasant.Achievements and Awards:. Proud members of the esteemed Linc Service Franchise group.. Holder of three prestigious Contractor of the Year awards within the Linc Network:o Columbia, SC location in 2002.o Charleston, SC location in 2006.o Greenville, SC location in 2022.. Proud recipients of seven A.C.E. awards (Achieving Contractor Excellence).Client Benefits:Clients partnering with Total Comfort Solutions benefit from award-winning services, experiencing:. Reduced owning and operating costs.. Improved equipment reliability and uptime.. Increased building comfort and indoor air quality.. Enhanced responsiveness and service.. Increased energy efficiency and sustainability.About Studebaker Controls:Studebaker Controls is a leader in creating innovative solutions for building automation and energy savings, specializing in optimizing workplace comfort and driving energy efficiency in critical assets for businesses.Expertise:. Web-Based Control Systems.. Energy Monitoring, Reporting, and Statistics.. Expert control Services to ensure system functionality and efficiency.Studebaker Controls Solutions takes pride in servicing a wide array of brands, including legacy or proprietary systems. Committed to innovation and client satisfaction, the company empowers building managers with global access to building performance information, anytime and anywhere. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of building automation and energy efficiency ensures that businesses optimize their operational environments while contributing to a sustainable future.

