Rajasthan Police Arrest Active Member Of Bishnoi-Godara Gang

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Based on information provided by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested Bhairu Singh, an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, and seized 100 gm opium, one pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime and AGTF), Dinesh M.N., said that under the supervision of IG Prafulla Kumar and the members of the team formed under the leadership of Additional SP (AGTF) Vidya Prakash, constables Arun Kumar and Kuldeep Singh were arrested on Saturday for their alleged connection with the underworld gang.

Information was then received that Bhairu Singh, an active henchman of the gang, was planning to commit some major crime. Further probe revealed that Bhairu Singh was in Jodhpur rural district.

After confirming the information, the Khedapa police station and the DST of Jodhpur rural district were informed.

On Sunday, a person was seen standing on the road with a bag hanging from his back near the wall of the cremation ground on Bawadi-Anwana road.

Seeing the police vehicle, he tried to flee and in the process injured his leg.

When asked, he told the police that his name is Bhairu Singh, son of Anop Singh, a resident of Hanumangarh Junction.

When the police searched the accused, 100 gm opium milk was found in the right pocket of his pant. During the search of his bag, a pistol with two live rounds were found. The accused was then arrested under the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

ADGP Dinesh said the accused was involved in extorting money on behalf of the Bishnoi-Godara gang.

Bhairu Singh was also reportedly involved in the Vasudev Sindhi murder case.

